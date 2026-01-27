Front Row Motorsports: Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TrueTimber Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Clash at Bowman Gray

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TrueTimber Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Event: Race 1 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

TrueTimber is back with Noah Gragson for this weekend’s exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, showcasing its Strata camo on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200-lap event at the historic venue. The Clash marks TrueTimber’s second season of partnership with Front Row Motorsports, continuing its on-track presence while also outfitting FRM’s road crews in TrueTimber-branded attire throughout the season.

In 2022, TrueTimber appeared in Victory Lane with Gragson eight times throughout the season before finishing second in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series points standings.

“I’m really excited to have TrueTimber back on the car for the Clash at Bowman Gray,” said Gragson. “It’s my favorite paint scheme, and I love kicking off the season in our backyard at such a historic venue. This year is a fresh start for us—putting last season behind us and focusing on what’s ahead.”

“We’re proud to be back alongside Noah Gragson and the entire Front Row Motorsports team as a returning partner, especially for a marquee event like the Clash at Bowman Gray,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “Seeing our Strata camo featured on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at such a historic venue is a great way to kick off the season. Having supported Noah in the past, we’re excited to once again back his hard-charging style and see the No. 4 running at the front of the pack.”

Bowman Gray will kick off Gragson’s third full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. This season, Gragson will have a new crew chief with Grant Hutchens calling the shots for the 27-year-old driver.

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

ABOUT TRUETIMBER:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Inman, South Carolina, TrueTimber has become a leader in developing hyper-realistic, performance-driven camouflage patterns and the apparel and accessories built around them. Each TrueTimber pattern is created through extensive field research, advanced imaging, and rigorous testing to ensure it blends naturally into the environments hunters and outdoorsmen encounter most. That same commitment to innovation carries through to the brand’s full line of apparel and gear, which is designed for durability, comfort and reliable performance in the field. TrueTimber products are available at retailers across the United States and Canada, contributing to its position as The World’s Best-Selling Camo. For more information, visit TrueTimber.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.