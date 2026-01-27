Ford Racing NASCAR – 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

Sunday, February 1 – NASCAR Cup Series, 8 p.m. ET (FOX, MRN, SXM)

For the second year in a row, the NASCAR season will kick off at one of the sport’s most historic venues as Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC, hosts the Clash at Bowman Gray this weekend. The half-mile track hosted its first series event in 1958 and continues to be a popular place for its weekly racing series events each summer.

LOOKING AT THE 2026 FORD CUP LINEUP

There have been no changes in the Ford driver lineup for 2026 as all 10 drivers return to their respective teams. The only difference this weekend is that Corey LaJoie will be behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse as Brad Keselowski continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered during a skiing accident in December. LaJoie has competed in the Clash one previous time, finishing 17th in 2024 while driving for Spire Motorsports. Keselowski is expected to be ready for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15.

Driver – Car Number (Team)

Austin Cindric – No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Noah Gragson – No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

Ryan Blaney – No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

Josh Berry – No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Wood Brothers Racing)

Joey Logano – No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Todd Gilliland – No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Zane Smith – No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

FORD CLASH HISTORY

The Clash has been held in some form since 1979 and Ford has won it 10 times by seven different drivers. The best stretch in the event for Ford undoubtedly came during a three-year winning streak in which Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin and Dale Jarrett all reached victory lane from 1998-2000. Jarrett owns three of Ford’s 10 victories (1996, 2000, 2004) in the event and on two of those occasions (1996 and 2000) he went on to win the Daytona 500.

LOGANO WINS INAUGURAL CLASH AT THE COLISEUM

For the first time in NASCAR history, the Clash was held at a place other than the Daytona International Speedway as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the event on February 6, 2022. The specially-made quarter-mile asphalt track delivered in the main event as Logano, who won his heat race, passed Kyle Busch on lap 116 and led the final 35 to become only the second Ford driver to win the Clash more than once. Logano, who also captured the event in 2017, joined Dale Jarrett (three-time winner) with multiple Ford victories.

ELLIOTT CLAIMS FORD’S FIRST CLASH VICTORY

Bill Elliott became the first Ford driver to win a non-points event in the NASCAR Cup Series on February 8, 1987 when he captured the Busch Clash. The format that year was a single 20-lap run (50 miles) with no pit stop required. Elliott, who started on the pole in his No. 9 Coors Thunderbird after a blind draw, fell back to sixth on the start following a first lap accident involving Terry Labone and Ricky Rudd. On the ensuing restart, Elliott steadily reeled in leader Darrell Waltrip and passed him on lap eight. Elliott led the final 13 laps and won with an average speed of 197.802 mph, a record that still stands for the event. A week later, Elliott won his second Daytona 500.

FORD’S HISTORY AT BOWMAN GRAY

Ford has won more NASCAR Cup Series races at Bowman Gray Stadium than any other manufacturer. In the 29 races held at the half-mile track, Ford has 12 victories. The list of Ford winners is a virtual Hall of Fame lineup that includes Glen Wood, who leads the way with four, including three straight during the 1960 season. Junior Johnson is next on the list with three while David Pearson, Richard Petty and Bobby Allison have one Ford win each. NASCAR officially recognized Allison’s 1971 victory last October, upping his career win total to 85 and moving him into fourth on the all-time list. That also represents the first official series victory for Mustang.

FORD CUP WINNERS AT BOWMAN GRAY

Jim Reed – March 30, 1959

Glen Wood – April 18, 1960

Glen Wood – June 25, 1960

Glen Wood – August 23, 1960

Glen Wood – July 13, 1963

Marvin Panch – March 30, 1964

Junior Johnson – August 22, 1964

Junior Johnson – May 15, 1965

Junior Johnson – August 28, 1965

David Pearson – August 10, 1968

Richard Petty – August 22, 1969

Bobby Allison – August 6, 1971

FORD’S CLASH WINNERS

1987 – Bill Elliott

1992 – Geoffrey Bodine

1996 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Rusty Wallace

1999 – Mark Martin

2000 – Dale Jarrett

2004 – Dale Jarrett

2017 – Joey Logano

2018 – Brad Keselowski

2022 – Joey Logano

