ADVENTHEALTH RENEWS PARTNERSHIP AS THE OFFICIAL HEALTH CARE PROVIDER OF LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

AdventHealth will serve as the primary partner on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for 11 races in 2026

They will also be an associate partner on the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (January 27, 2026) Ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, AdventHealth announced that it will renew its partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as the Official Health Care Provider of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2030. The healthcare group joined forces with the team in December 2023 and has been involved in NASCAR since 2014, initially as the Official Health Care Partner of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway before expanding into other partnerships.

In 2026, AdventHealth will serve as the primary race partner on Erik Jones’ No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for 11 races starting with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. on Sunday, Feb. 1, and will be featured on the No. 43 Toyota entry for the 68th running of the DAYTONA 500. AdventHealth will serve as an associate on Jones’ car for 29 races and on the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for Daytona and in San Diego with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team owner Jimmie Johnson.

“We’re really excited to continue building this legacy with AdventHealth,” said Cal Wells III, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “It’s great to be a part of the AdventHealth family, and we’re optimistic about not only what this year holds but also the future. We’re thankful for their partnership as we continue to grow the team and compete for wins.”

Through the partnership, Jones and AdventHealth strive to help in the communities around racetracks, especially those with AdventHealth facilities. In the past two years, AdventHealth has connected with the communities near tracks on the Cup Series schedule, allowing Jones to read to children, visit with nurses and doctors, and donate book vending machines to elementary schools.

“I was really excited to hear the news about the AdventHealth extension,” said Jones. “It’s been such a great partnership with them from the beginning. Our values align really well – not only between AdventHealth and the CLUB, but also with myself and my foundation. It’s been special to see what we can do by partnering with the Erik Jones Foundation and AdventHealth. I’m excited to run up front in their paint scheme, and hopefully get them into victory lane a couple of times. Looking forward to many more great years and memories with AdventHealth.”

AdventHealth has more than 50 hospitals in nine states with several racetracks located nearby – namely Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 2026, the healthcare company plans to open facilities in Colorado, North Carolina, and Kansas.

“This partnership helps AdventHealth connect with people where they are — from race fans in the stands to families in our communities,” said David Banks, president and CEO of AdventHealth. “It gives us meaningful opportunities to extend whole-person care beyond our facilities and bring health, hope and healing into everyday life.”

The 2026 NASCAR season kicks off on at Bowman Gray on Feb. 1, 2026 with the Cook Out Clash before heading to Daytona for the first points-paying race of the season with the DAYTONA 500. Fans can tune into both on FOX, MRN, MAX, and SiriusXM Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT ADVENTHEALTH: AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care for millions of people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. For the latest news about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.