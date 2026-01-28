Sioux Chief PowerPEX Plumbing Products to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Pole Award in 2026 

Temperance, Mich. (January 19, 2026) – Sioux Chief Manufacturing, one of America’s leading manufacturers of rough plumbing products, will sponsor the pole award across the ARCA Menards Series platform in 2026. Naming rights for the pole award, now known as the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award, is the latest evolution of the relationship between Sioux Chief and the ARCA Menards Series that is now in its second decade.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the ARCA Menards Series by sponsoring the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award,” said Joe Ismert, President of Sioux Chief Manufacturing. “Performance, precision, and reliability are at the core of everything we do, and those same qualities define what it takes to earn the pole in racing. This partnership is a perfect way to celebrate excellence and American-made innovation.”

“There are two things every driver wants to do every week, and that’s win the pole and win the race,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Sioux Chief has been a great partner of the ARCA Menards Series for over a decade and we’re thrilled that every pole winner in 2026 will receive the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award flag throughout the season.”

The ARCA Menards Series season lifts off with the General Tire 200 on Saturday, February 14. Practice is slated for Thursday, February 12, and the first Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying session of the season is set for Friday, February 13. The race will be televised live on FOX starting at noon ET. It will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Live timing & scoring data from all on-track activity will be available at ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.