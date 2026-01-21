Gus Dean Joins Nitro Motorsports for Return to ARCA Menards Series

CONCORD, N.C.: After setting the fastest lap in preseason ARCA Menards Series practice at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last weekend, Nitro Motorsports confirmed that three-time ARCA race winner Gus Dean will join the organization for the 2026 season-opening General Tire 200 at the “World Center of Racing” on February 14.

Dean, a Bluffton, S.C., native, will return to the ARCA Menards Series for the first time since Michigan International Speedway in 2024 and will look to extend his streak of Daytona International Speedway victories after capturing an emotional win in February 2024.

The versatile motorsports competitor will join the team for a minimum of two ARCA Menards Series races this season, beginning with Daytona and followed by Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25.

Dean’s return to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway will mark the 10-year anniversary of his first ARCA Menards Series triumph, a nail-biting event in which the South Carolinian edged Josh Williams for the victory in just his second national-series start driving for Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity to return to the ARCA Menards Series and drive for Nitro Motorsports this year,” said Dean. “It is a new era for the organization and I’m proud to be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to not only continuing to compete for wins in the ARCA Series but also providing feedback and assistance to help Nitro Motorsports grow their program on-track and with their strengthening driver development program.”

﻿To jumpstart his relationship with the Concord, N.C.-based organization, Dean wheeled the No. 25 Toyota Camry during a two-day ARCA Menards Series practice session at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway from January 9–10.

During the test, Dean focused on single-car and drafting runs, allowing him to reacquaint himself with the track where he scored his most recent victory while also spending time with veteran crew chief Shane Wilson, who will lead Dean’s efforts for the Daytona ARCA 200 on Valentine’s Day.

“We had a great preseason practice,” offered Dean. “Nick (Tucker), Shane (Wilson) and the entire Nitro Motorsports team were able to bring a fleet of race cars down and they were all very fast.

“I was extremely happy with the handling of my race car and I believe we will have a real shot to deliver Nitro Motorsports their first ARCA Menards Series victory at Daytona next month.”

With Daytona looming and expectations running high, Nitro Motorsports is confident its veteran pairing and early chemistry provide a strong foundation for success on one of ARCA’s most demanding superspeedways.

“To have a veteran like Gus in the car really will help get our group off to a solid start. His superspeedway prowess has me really excited going into Daytona!” said Nitro Motorsports co-owner Nick Tucker.

“Getting to work one-on-one with him at the test, I could tell right away that it was going to be a great combination and a great addition having Gus with Nitro Motorsports.”

As Nitro Motorsports prepares for another season of intense competition, the team is excited to welcome Dean back behind the wheel.

Returning to Daytona International Speedway following a victory in his most recent ARCA Menards Series start in 2024, Dean pairs proven superspeedway success with Nitro’s championship-caliber program as the team targets high-speed, front-running performances at one of ARCA’s most iconic venues.

Partnerships for Dean’s ninth ARCA Menards Series start at Daytona International Speedway will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@GusDean) and X | Twitter (@GusDean).

For more information on Nitro Motorsports, please contact Nick Tucker via email HERE or visit them online at RaceNitro.com.

﻿The General Tire 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thursday, February 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. ET. General Tire group pole qualifying is set for Friday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to take the green flag the following afternoon, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET. The start of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX for the second consecutive year, with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 providing radio coverage. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities.

About Nitro Motorsports:

Nitro Motorsports is a multi-platform professional racing organization competing in Club and National-level karting, the ARCA Menards Series, the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli and Toyota GR Cup North America.

With a proven foundation in driver development and technical excellence, Nitro Motorsports provides one of the most complete talent pipelines in North American motorsports.