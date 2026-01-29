Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Miller Industries Becomes Official Towing and Recovery Equipment Partner of NASCAR

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) – NASCAR announced today that Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the world’s leading manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment, has strengthened their presence in the sport and agreed to a long-term deal to serve as the Official Towing and Recovery Equipment Provider of NASCAR. Under the agreement, Miller Industries will provide NASCAR with a complete fleet of towing and recovery equipment to utilize at national series events across the country, building upon a long-standing relationship and expanding its support across the sport.

“Having the right equipment in place is essential for maintaining a safe, efficient, and competitive racing product,” said John Probst, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “The best-in-class towing and recovery solutions from Miller Industries will play a key role in supporting our on-track operations and ensuring a consistent standard across our NASCAR national series races.”

Since the company’s inception in 1990, Miller Industries has provided innovative, high-quality towing and recovery equipment worldwide for commercial, municipal, and military applications. As the World’s leader in towing and recovery equipment, Miller Industries provides a complete line of quality equipment including carriers up to 30 feet in length with deck capabilities of up to 40,000 lbs. and towing recovery units with boom capacities of 100 tons.

Backed by industry-leading brands including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Boniface, Jigé and Omars, Miller Industries operates with a high standard of excellence across every product it delivers. By supplying NASCAR with a full fleet of best-in-class towing and recovery equipment, Miller Industries will help ensure efficient incident response, enhanced safety, and operational consistency for the sport, its teams, and fans. This expanded collaboration reflects a shared commitment to performance, reliability, and service excellence while positioning the partnership for continued success in the years ahead.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with NASCAR in a partnership that highlights the strength, resilience, and innovation of the towing and recovery industry,” said Kipp Felice, Vice President of Marketing at Miller Industries. “Together, we’re helping elevate operator awareness, safety initiatives, and the future of the towing and recovery profession.”

Miller Industries’ equipment will make its 2026 debut at NASCAR’s Cook Out Clash Weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium. Action begins this Saturday, Jan. 31, with the Cook Out Madhouse Classic, featuring two action-packed races featuring Bowman Gray Stadium’s modified and sportsman divisions. Then on Sunday, Feb. 1, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take center stage in the Cook Out Clash, the annual preseason classic that sets the stage for the DAYTONA 500 and the 2026 season.

About Miller Industries Inc.
Miller Industries, the World’s Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, was founded in 1990. Since its inception, the company has provided innovative high-quality towing and recovery equipment worldwide. Listed as “MLR” on the New York Stock Exchange, Miller Industries has a total of four manufacturing facilities in the United States, one in the United Kingdom, and one in France.

For more information, please visit www.millerind.com.

About NASCAR
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

