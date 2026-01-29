Front Row Motorsports: Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s
Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team
Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes
Clash at Bowman Gray
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Event: Race 1 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Racing season is here with the Clash at Bowman Gray kicking off the 2026 season. Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will hit the track with the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s “Fish Yeah” scheme for the 200-lap exhibition race.
Smith enters his third full time Cup Series season with crew chief Ryan Bergenty back on the pit box calling the shots. In 2025, the duo earned one top-five and five top-10 finishes.
“This might be the coldest race weekend I’ve ever experienced but that’s just another part of the Clash experience that will make it unique for the fans watching. It was an electric atmosphere last year, and I’m confident this year we can make the main event and get some momentum on our side heading into Daytona.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.