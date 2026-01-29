Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Front Row Motorsports: Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

By Barry Albert
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s
Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team
Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes
Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Event: Race 1 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Racing season is here with the Clash at Bowman Gray kicking off the 2026 season. Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will hit the track with the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s “Fish Yeah” scheme for the 200-lap exhibition race.

Smith enters his third full time Cup Series season with crew chief Ryan Bergenty back on the pit box calling the shots. In 2025, the duo earned one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

“This might be the coldest race weekend I’ve ever experienced but that’s just another part of the Clash experience that will make it unique for the fans watching. It was an electric atmosphere last year, and I’m confident this year we can make the main event and get some momentum on our side heading into Daytona.”
Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

﻿Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Barry Albert
Barry Alberthttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Miller Industries Becomes Official Towing and Recovery Equipment Partner of NASCAR
Next article
NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Kurt Busch Join Expanded IROC Lineup at Heritage Invitational

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

NHRA TO HONOR ICONIC JOHN FORCE IN 2027 WITH “50 YEARS OF FORCE” CELEBRATION...

Official Release -
Even as NHRA prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2026 and highlight some of the sport’s biggest legends, the 2027 season is already shaping up for another year-long epic celebration with one of motorsports’ most iconic figures.
Read more

IKEA, Best Buy Partner with Hocevar, Spire Motorsports for Daytona CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Tilt

Official Release -
IKEA and Best Buy will serve as co-primary sponsors aboard Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST with driver Carson Hocevar for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bowman Gray

Official Release -
Chase Elliott's victory in last year's Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium gave Hendrick Motorsports eight wins in the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition preseason opener, good enough for a tie for second all time.
Read more

2nd Annual HSR IMSA Classic Delivers an “Instant Classic” Saturday at the Rolex 24...

Official Release -
2026 HSR IMSA Classic Featuring Rolex 24 At Daytona Cars from 1990 - 2010 an All-Riley Prototype Top-Three Overall Sweep with Jim Matthews, Jim Farley and Todd Sloan
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category