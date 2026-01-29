NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Kurt Busch Join Expanded IROC Lineup at Heritage Invitational

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2026) — NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Kurt Busch have been added to the all-star driver lineup for IROC Presented By Chevrolet, which will make its Ten Tenths Motor Club debut during the Heritage Invitational on Friday, April 10, in Concord, North Carolina.

WHY IT MATTERS

IROC was a unique and prestigious motorsport competition running from 1973-2006 that brought together the best drivers from all racing disciplines to compete in identically-prepared cars at some of the world’s most legendary race tracks. IROC’s return brings together motorsports legends competing alongside an esteemed group of amateur vintage racers in authentic IROC race cars that were used in series competition from 1974-2006.

WHO’S RACING?

Jeff Gordon and Kurt Busch will join an expanded field that now includes:

Scott Pruett , five-time IMSA champion and longtime IROC standout

, five-time IMSA champion and longtime IROC standout Max Papis , former NASCAR and sports car winner and fan favorite

, former NASCAR and sports car winner and fan favorite Tommy Kendall, 1993 IMSA GTS champion and four-time Trans Am Series champion

1993 IMSA GTS champion and four-time Trans Am Series champion Tomy Drissi, Trans Am champion and veteran sports car competitor

They join previously announced drivers:

Bobby Labonte , NASCAR Cup Series champion

, NASCAR Cup Series champion Mark Martin , record five-time IROC champion

, record five-time IROC champion Ken Schrader, versatile motorsports legend and longtime IROC competitor

BY THE NUMBERS

Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and IROC race winner competed in IROC from 1995-2000.

Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, showcased his versatility by winning the 2003 IROC championship, which was his first year competing in the series.

Martin’s five IROC titles remain the most in series history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

IROC has long served as a bridge between racing disciplines, placing NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 and sports car stars on equal footing. That legacy continues at the 2026 Heritage Invitational.

SPECIAL GUEST

Two-time CART champion, two-time IROC champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Al Unser Jr. will be on site throughout the Heritage Invitational weekend as an IROC ambassador. The Unser family is one of the most successful in IROC history, with multiple championships that helped define the series’ cross-discipline appeal.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

The Heritage Invitational is a three-day celebration of motorsports history:

Thursday, April 9: Hendrick Heritage Dinner honoring legendary contributors to the automotive community

Hendrick Heritage Dinner honoring legendary contributors to the automotive community Friday, April 10: IROC competition, Vintage Indy exhibitions and a celebrity Pro-Am

IROC competition, Vintage Indy exhibitions and a celebrity Pro-Am Saturday, April 11: Heritage Invitational Concours featuring significant cars that highlight the history, artistry and innovation of the automobile and the community around the machines

THE BOTTOM LINE

From legendary drivers to iconic machines, the Heritage Invitational delivers an unmatched experience for vintage and endemic motorsports fans.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Visit HeritageInvitational.com to learn more, see the latest news and schedules, and purchase tickets for one of motorsports’ premier heritage events.