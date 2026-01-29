Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NHRA
NHRA TO HONOR ICONIC JOHN FORCE IN 2027 WITH “50 YEARS OF FORCE” CELEBRATION FOLLOWING 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

By Official Release
INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 29, 2026) – Even as NHRA prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2026 and highlight some of the sport’s biggest legends, the 2027 season is already shaping up for another year-long epic celebration with one of motorsports’ most iconic figures.

NHRA announced today that the 2027 season will honor the sport’s winningest star, legendary 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force, with a year-long “50 Years of Force” celebration at each stop on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.

To be part of “50 Years of Force,” fans can renew their tickets onsite for a 2027 race throughout the upcoming 75th anniversary year in 2026, which features 20 races across the country. Fans who renew their tickets onsite will also receive a special commemorative 16-time championship ring honoring the Hall of Fame legend.

“John Force is a true icon in motorsports and a name synonymous with NHRA Drag Racing, and celebrating ’50 Years of Force’ in 2027 will be a tribute to one of the most influential figures our sport has ever seen,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Coming off what’s going to be an absolutely huge year in 2026 with our 75th anniversary, we encourage all of our fans to renew their tickets for 2027 to be part of this unforgettable celebration.

“John’s passion, competitiveness and larger-than-life personality helped shape NHRA for the past five decades, captivating generations of fans. John has had a lasting impact on our sport and the entire racing community, and we can’t wait to follow up this milestone year in 2026 with a year-long tribute to him in 2027.”

Force recently announced his retirement from drag racing at the end of the 2025 season, closing out one of the most successful careers in motorsports history. The massive fan-favorite put together a remarkable run on the track, winning an incredible 16 world championships in the Funny Car ranks and rolling to 157 victories.

Those are both NHRA records, as are the nearly 1,500 rounds wins for the multi-time Hall of Famer. One of the great personalities in NHRA history, Force was an instrumental figure in NHRA’s growth and was named the No. 2 driver in NHRA’s Top 50 racers list in 2000.

A dominant figure in the sport for five decades, Force holds an abundance of records and accomplishments, while his John Force Racing team continues to have immense success. As a team, John Force Racing has won 24 championships, featuring a plethora of stars over the years, including Force’s daughters, Ashley, Courtney and Brittany. Heading into the 2026 season, JFR’s four-car team consists of Jack Beckman, Josh Hart, Alexis DeJoria and Jordan Vandergriff.

The buildup to “50 Years of Force” will take place throughout the 2026 season, giving fans a chance to renew tickets to 2027 events and receive the commemorative John Force 16-time championship ring. The 2027 season will also give fans a chance to celebrate Force, his incredible career and all the moments that have made his career so legendary.

Additional details on “50 Years of Force” – including special displays, appearances, celebrations of his major accomplishments and moments, and other special items – will be released throughout the 75th anniversary season in 2026.

For more information about the NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

