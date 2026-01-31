Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 2

Cook Out Clash on Sunday, Feb. 1 has been Postponed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2026) – The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 2 due to the impacts of winter weather in Winston-Salem, N.C.

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET live on FS2. The Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET live on FOX followed by the Cook Out Clash at 6 p.m. ET live on FOX. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the entirety of Cook Out Clash action.

NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and North Carolina officials on the impacts of the winter weather in the city and surrounding region to host a safe event.

Parking lots will open Monday at 9 a.m. with off-site shuttle services beginning at 9:30 a.m. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

Race fans with tickets, can get more information at www.nascarclash.com/weather or calling 855-525-7223.

