Bare Knuckle Boxing Returns and Ready to Fight for Title with Layne Riggs

BKB to Partner With Riggs in Four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January, 31, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB), Layne Riggs, and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team are ready to knockout the competition in 2026. BKB is back again for an explosive and powerful four race primary schedule and full-season major associate partnership.

The news will be announced live by Riggs inside the BKB Trigon tonight during BKB 50 Evolution in Miami, Florida. US fans can tune in on VICE TV and Telemundo, and globally on UK’s talkSPORT. Riggs will be in attendance with BKB Chairman and President, Mike Vazquez, for the announcement.

“Layne, like all our BKB events and fighters, is always exciting to watch and is focused on being a champion,” announced Vazquez. “His fighting spirit on the track aligns with our values of providing the best, most entertaining, and exciting action for our fans. We are proud to be in his corner and fight with him and his Front Row Motorsports team as they go for the championship in 2026.”

BKB’s partnership will be highlighted by four main events on track. The BKB colors and primary branding will be featured at EchoPark Speedway in February, Michigan International Speedway in June, Lime Rock Park in July and Martinsville Speedway in October. BKB will also serve as a major associate on the No. 34 Ford F-150 all season.

“This is a great day to celebrate BKB and to announce our continued partnership,” said Riggs. “BKB, its fighters, fans and everyone at Front Row Motorsports strive for excellence and winning. That continues to be our goal on the track. We want to get more wins with BKB on the truck. I can’t wait to start our season with their support.”

Now celebrating its 50th event, BKB was born in South Florida by backyard legend Dada 5000, whose fights gained worldwide popularity online and were featured in the hit documentary, Dawg Fight. BKB (Originally BYB) was founded to harness the excitement of bare-knuckle fights into a structured product for a wider, mainstream audience. BKB is now a worldwide brand and growing daily.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.