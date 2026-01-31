Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Bowman Gray Stadium by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com.
NASCAR reschedules Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium to Monday

By Andrew Kim
1 Minute Read

NASCAR has postponed all events for this weekend’s Cook Out Clash festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. All on-track activities have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, due to snow and its impact on travel in the area.

According to the updated schedule, practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series will begin Monday at 11 a.m. ET with live coverage on FS2, MRN, and SiriusXM. The 20 fastest drivers in the qualifying session will advance to the main event.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the remaining drivers (18) will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier for two transfer spots on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The top two will advance to the main event. There will also be one spot reserved for the driver who finished highest in driver points in 2025 and did not advance.

At 6 p.m. ET The field of 23 drivers will then compete in the 200-lap Cook Out Clash on FOX, HBO Max, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The parking lots for the events will open on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. Off-site shuttle services will also be available, with gates opening at 10 a.m.

The Cook Out Madhouse Classic, which features the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series’ Modified Division and Sportsman Series divisions, has also been postponed from this Saturday to a future date that remains to be determined. In addition, the Clash’s Fan Fest will not occur for the remainder of this weekend, but the Clash Preview at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center will proceed as scheduled on Friday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

