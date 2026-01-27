Corey Heim competing with 23XI Racing for first Daytona 500 start

Corey Heim will attempt to make his first Daytona 500 start with 23XI Racing in 2026.

The reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion from Marietta, Georgia, will pilot 23XI Racing’s fourth entry, the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE, sponsored by Robinhood throughout this year’s Daytona Speedweeks festivities in February.

Heim enters the 2026 Daytona Speedweeks festivities with an open entry, meaning that he is not automatically guaranteed a spot for this year’s Daytona 500, which is scheduled to occur on February 15. To qualify for the event, Heim will have to be the highest-finishing open competitor at the conclusion of the Daytona 500 Qualifying session on February 11 or through one of two America 250 Florida Duel events on February 12.

Heim’s 2026 Daytona 500 entrance announcement comes as part of an expanded partnership between 23XI Racing and Robinhood. As part of the expanded partnership, Robinhood will sponsor Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE entry in select NASCAR Cup Series events throughout the 2026 season. This includes the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (February 1), Circuit of the Americas (March 1) and Phoenix Raceway (March 8).

In addition, Heim will pilot a Robinhood-sponsored Toyota Tundra entry for TRICON Garage for the upcoming Truck Series event at EchoPark Speedway on February 21. The remainder of Heim’s racing schedule throughout the 2026 season remains to be determined.

“We’re proud to have Robinhood growing with our team and excited to see the Robin Neon paint scheme competing for a starting spot at the Daytona 500,” Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president, said in a released statement. “Robinhood continues to be one of the most innovative brands in the financial services category, and we look forward to another year of engaging with their customers in fresh, cutting-edge ways that only Robinhood and 23XI can do.”

Wallace, a 32-year-old native of Mobile, Alabama, is coming off a strong 2025 season, where he won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and made the Cup Series Playoffs for the second time in his career. He also recorded six top-five results, 14 top-10 results, 378 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.5 before finishing in 11th place in the final standings.

For the 2026 season, Wallace enters his sixth consecutive year driving for 23XI Racing, ninth overall in Cup competition. In addition to pursuing a first Cup championship, Wallace will make his ninth attempt at winning the Daytona 500 as he is a two-time runner-up finisher of the event.

“I’m excited for more races this year with Robinhood and appreciative of their support for 23XI,” Wallace said. “We’re still a relatively young team that’s growing and learning, and it’s been fun to bring new partners into the sport and grow alongside them.”

Heim is coming off a historic 2025 season, where he established an all-time record for the most victories generated in a Truck Series season (12) while driving for TRICON Garage. In addition, he captured the series’ championship and accumulated seven poles, 19 top-five results, 21 top-10 results, 1,625 laps led and an average-finishing result of 5.0.

Heim also made three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts with Sam Hunt Racing and four Cup starts with 23XI Racing, the latter of which featured him notching a career-best sixth-place result in the No. 67 Robinhood Toyota entry at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Should Heim achieve a starting spot for this year’s Daytona 500, it would mark 23XI Racing’s first time fielding four entries in the Great American Race. It would also mark the first time since 2023 that 23XI Racing’s No. 67 entry would compete in the event, made by Travis Pastrana.

“It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to represent Robinhood again this season, and it’s extra special to do so at the Daytona 500,” Heim said. “Coming off a great season last year, I’m excited to continue my growth as a driver and look forward to another successful year.”

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to commence with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on February 1 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

This event will be followed by the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.