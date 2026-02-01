Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4

Event Moved Due to the Impacts of Historic Winter Weather in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2026) – The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4 due to the impacts of historic winter weather in Winston-Salem and across the North Carolina region.

“This event is for the fans, and the fans at The Madhouse are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports,” said Justin Swilling, Project Lead, Cook Out Clash. “Moving the Cook Out Clash to Wednesday, Feb. 4 gives us the best opportunity to hold this event with fans at Bowman Gray Stadium while allowing the City of Winston-Salem to dedicate all of their resources to respond to the needs created by this historic weather event.”

On Wednesday, NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET live on the FOX Sports App. The Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET live on FOX followed by the Cook Out Clash at 6 p.m. ET live on FOX. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the entirety of Cook Out Clash action.

NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and North Carolina Department of Transportation on the on-going impacts of the historic winter weather in the city and surrounding region to host a safe event.

Parking lots will open Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with off-site shuttle services beginning at noon. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Race fans with tickets, can get more information at www.nascarclash.com/weather or calling 855-525-7223.

