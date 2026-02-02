MINER Extends Partnership With Spire Motorsports via Multi-Year Extension

Exclusive Dock and Door Service Provider Continues to Play Focal Role with Hocevar, No. 77 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 2, 2026) – Miner Ltd., the self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks, will return to Spire Motorsports and NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for multiple races in 2026 and beyond.

The exclusive dock and door service provider for Spire Motorsports’ facilities, which first partnered with Hocevar for a three-race campaign last season, will return for a trio of races on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2026, beginning with the Cup Series first visit of the year to Phoenix Raceway March 8.

The red and black MINER colors will return to Hocevar’s Chevrolet for the May 17 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway and for the Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“Our partnership with Spire and the No. 77 team has delivered exceptional results for our organization,” said Dave Wright, President of MINER Ltd. “Carson Hocevar represents the competitiveness, professionalism, and commitment to safety that matter deeply to our people, our customers, and our partners. We’re excited to continue building this relationship with Carson and Spire over the next three years.”

The San Antonio, Texas-headquartered organization specializes in installing, repairing, and maintaining critical logistics equipment—including warehouse dock doors and levelers, commercial sectional overhead doors, HVLS fans and related facility accessories. MINER delivers unparalleled service and expertise, ensuring facilities have access to innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reliability and safety.

The company’s nationwide service footprint delivers proactive maintenance strategies and rapid emergency response, ensuring clients’ equipment operates at peak performance. The company also supports end users, general contractors, architects, and developers, from ground-up developments to tenant improvement or remodels.

“We had a great time with all the people from MINER last year, and I’m eager to continue this partnership in 2026 and beyond,” said Hocevar. “The MINER paint scheme is one of my favorites. My friends constantly remind me how much they like that livery and I’m stoked to show everyone what they’ve cooked up for this year.”

The Portage, Mich., native wrapped up his 2025 sophomore season on NASCAR’s senior circuit with two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, including a pair of career-best runners-up efforts at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The 2024 Cup Series Rookie of the Year also secured his first-career pole award at Texas Motor Speedway last May.

Phoenix Raceway’s 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series tilt will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, March 8 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The fourth of 36 points-paying races on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About MINER …

Miner Ltd. is the leading self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks and a division of OnPoint Group. As the premier expert in loading docks, commercial doors and more, Miner’s team of best-in-class service professionals help large-scale facilities and Fortune 500-class companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency. With over 400 service professionals in more than 40 markets, Miner is the only company of its kind with a coast-to-coast footprint, offering the largest self-perform network in the country for supporting all doors, loading dock products, vehicle restraints and safety products, HVLS fans, service, aftermarket and more. Miner also supports end users, general contractors, architects, and developers, from ground-up developments to tenant improvement or extensive remodels. Learn more about how Miner delivers speed, consistency and results at https://www.minercorp.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.