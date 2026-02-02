BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY’S BAND OF NASCAR BROTHERS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Feb. 2, 2026) – From the high-banked inaugural race in 1961 to the modern-era battles of 2025, sibling rivalries have defined the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” While many legendary families have graced Thunder Valley, only a select few brother duos have both stood in Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway. Here are the top five Winning Brothers at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Gold Standard: Kurt and Kyle Busch

The Busch brothers from Las Vegas stand alone as the most successful sibling tandem in Bristol history. Together, they have dominated the concrete bullring, combining for 15 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Kurt Busch: The elder brother, and newly enshrined NASCAR Hall of Fame member, found success early in his career, claiming his first career Cup win at Bristol in 2002. He famously won three consecutive spring races (2002–2004) and added a sixth victory in the 2018 Night Race by outlasting his brother and a late charge from Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.

Kyle Busch: “Rowdy” eventually surpassed his brother’s total, racking up 9 Cup Series wins at the track, including the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. His dominance on the concrete reached a peak in April 2019, when he held off Kurt for a storybook 1-2 finish for the brothers during the Food City 500. Kyle has scored the most Bristol victories in all NASCAR series, for a total of 23. He also has claimed two triple sweeps at Bristol, winning all three NASCAR races in a single weekend. He remains the only driver to earn a triple sweep in NASCAR history, earning both brooms at Bristol, first 2010 and then again in 2017.

The Pioneers: Bobby and Donnie Allison

Before the Busch brothers’ era, the leaders of the “Alabama Gang” set the bar for family success and are the only other brothers to capture Bristol Cup Series victories.

Bobby Allison: A four-time Bristol winner, Bobby claimed victories during the track’s early years, including a stretch of dominance in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Donnie Allison: Not to be outdone by his big brother, Donnie raced to a Bristol Cup victory in 1970. Ironically, in Donnie’s Bristol victory he held off Bobby, who posted a second-place finish, three laps down. Donnie led 269 laps of the race, including the final 44 to take the win.

The Modern-Era Rivals: Darrell and Michael Waltrip

The Waltrip name is synonymous with Bristol excellence, largely due to Darrell’s unmatched Cup Series winning record at the track. The Kentucky brothers took a liking to Bristol’s high banks right from the start.

Darrell Waltrip: The undisputed NASCAR “King of Bristol,” Darrell holds the all-time record with 12 Cup Series victories, including a legendary streak of seven consecutive wins from 1981 to 1984.

Michael Waltrip: Michael scored a pair of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories at Bristol in 1993 and 2003. His best Cup performance in 48 starts was a fifth-place finish in 1994. He also claimed eight top 10s and led 80 laps around the high banks in his Cup career. Perhaps he was best known at Bristol for a wild crash he was involved in during the 1990 Budweiser 250 where his car impacted the Turn 2 wall and completely disintegrated. Waltrip stood up in the middle of the wreckage and basically walked away relatively unscathed in the incident.

The Midwest Short Trackers: Rusty, Kenny and Mike Wallace

For the Wallace brothers from Missouri, it was love at first sight when they first came to Bristol Motor Speedway. Fun fact: the Wallace brothers competed in three Cup Series races at Bristol together, the 1994 Night Race, which was won by Rusty, the 2001 Food City 500 and the 2004 Night Race.

Rusty Wallace: Rusty Wallace loved Bristol from the minute he rolled onto the track of the high banked oval. Like several other big NASCAR stars, in 1986 Wallace earned his first career Cup victory at Bristol. By the end of his career he had claimed nine Bristol wins and seven Bristol poles. He is the winningest driver in the Food City 500 with six victories in the spring race. Wallace also had an impressive seven second-place finishes in his Bristol career. Aside from his great Bristol finishes, Wallace also was known for tossing a water bottle in frustration at Dale Earnhardt after the race in the infamous 1995 Night Race at Bristol.

Kenny Wallace: In 37 O’Reilly Series starts at Bristol Kenny Wallace scored one victory in August 1994 and one pole in August 1992. The youngest Wallace brother claimed two top 10 finishes at Bristol in Cup competition, his career-best finish there was a ninth-place in the 1993 Night Race. He also claimed one Bristol pole in his Cup career, in 1997 driving the Square D Ford. Following his driving career Kenny found his way into broadcasting. He still entertains fans at Bristol with his fun Trackside Live show that takes place on the Fan Zone Stage a few hours before race time.

Mike Wallace: While Mike Wallace never won at Bristol, he was still a hard charger in the limited races he ran there, including two Cup Series top 10s in only nine career Bristol starts, with a best of 8th in the 1995 Night Race driving the No. 90 Ford for Junie Donleavy. He also posted a handful of top 10s in both the O’Reilly Series and the Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol, including fourth place bests in each series (1993 O’Reilly) and (1998 Truck).

The Ice Men from Texas: Terry and Bobby Labonte

Terry Labonte: Terry Labonte’s two Bristol Cup victories had major significance. His first one came in 1984 as he was the driver who stopped Darrell Waltrip’s incredible win streak at seven. His other win came famously in the 1995 Night Race, when Dale Earnhardt Sr. punted his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy across the finish line on the race’s final lap, spinning and slamming into walls. Labonte was ironically robbed of another Bristol victory in 1999 when he encountered Earnhardt Sr. in another late-race skirmish. Earnhardt Sr. made contact with the Texan in Turn 2 on the final lap and while Labonte’s car went spinning off the track the black Chevy marched on to Victory Lane.

Bobby Labonte: There were no such fireworks in Bobby’s Bristol career. His lone Bristol victory came in the 1991 Budweiser 250 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Labonte held off David Green and Dale Earnhardt Sr. to score the victory. His best Cup finish at Bristol was a third-place effort in the 2003 Food City 500. His Cup career at Bristol totaled a trio of top fives and 10 top 10s in 42 career stats.

For The Record: A Few Other Brothers Who Won at Bristol

For the record, there were three other sets of brothers who have won at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 1973, Benny Parsons, with the help of John A. Utsman as a relief driver, was able to claim a NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol. In the following decade, Benny’s brother Phil Parsons joined him as a Bristol winner by scoring an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Thunder Valley in 1982.

The Green brothers both cashed in with O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories at Bristol, with the elder David’s win coming in April 1994 and his younger brother Jeff taking one in March 2002.

The Bodine brothers from New York also found success in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway as Brett took checkered flags in August 1985 and August 1986. Brett’s younger brother Todd Bodine also scored a pair of wins at Bristol in August 1992 and August 1993 in the O’Reilly Series. Their Eldest brother, Geoff Bodine, never won at Bristol, but he did claim a trio of Bristol poles and produced a best Cup finish of third place four times at the iconic bullring. Like the Wallaces, the Bodines competed in Cup races at Bristol together, a total of six times, including both of the 1994 races.

The next chance to enjoy the racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway is coming April 10-12 during a weekend of NASCAR action when the Craftsman Trucks hit the Bristol high banks on the evening of April 10 for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race (7:30 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio); On Saturday, April 11, it will be action-packed with the 300-lap NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race (7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and Bush’s Beans Qualifying; The tradition-rich Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will thrill fans on Sunday afternoon, April 12 (3 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and bring the fun weekend to a triumphant finish.

