2010 Penny Error List & Coin Value

The 2010 penny error coins represent some of the most exciting finds for modern coin collectors. This was the first year of the Lincoln Shield reverse design, making error coins from this year particularly desirable.

Accurate identification is crucial for all coin collectors who want to maximize on their investments. Many valuable errors appear subtle to the untrained eye and can be easily overlooked.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Doubled Die Error Value

Doubled die errors occur when the die strikes the planchet with a slightly misaligned second impression. This creates a distinctive doubling effect on letters, numbers, or the design elements.

On 2010 pennies, look for doubling on LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, or E PLURIBUS UNUM. The strength of the doubling directly affects the coin’s value.

Minor doubled dies typically sell for $50 to $200 in uncirculated condition. Stronger examples with visible doubling can command $300 to $500 or more.

To identify this error, examine the lettering under magnification. True doubled dies show rounded, separated secondary images rather than flat shelf-like doubling.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Broad Struck Error Value

A broad struck error happens when the coin is struck outside the retaining collar. This causes the planchet to spread beyond its normal diameter.

The resulting coin appears larger and thinner than standard pennies. All design elements remain intact but appear slightly distorted.

Values for broad struck 2010 pennies range from $200 to $800, depending on condition. A 2010-P example graded MS62 sold at Heritage Auctions for $775.

Check for coins that feel thinner and measure larger than 19mm in diameter. The edges will appear smoother without the typical raised rim.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Strike Through Error Value

Strike-through errors occur when foreign material gets caught between the die and planchet during striking. This leaves an impression or indentation on the finished coin.

Common materials include grease, wire, cloth fibers, or metal fragments. Retained strike-throughs with material still attached are especially valuable.

A 2010-D Lincoln cent with a retained strike through error sold for $980 at Great Collections in 2017. Typical examples range from $100 to $500.

Look for unusual impressions, missing design elements, or foreign material embedded in the coin’s surface. These errors are distinctive once you know what to seek.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Die Crack Error Value

Die cracks form when the steel die develops fractures from repeated use. Metal fills these cracks and creates raised lines on struck coins.

These errors appear as thin raised lines running across the coin’s surface. Larger cracks called “cuds” create blob-like raised areas near the rim.

Values vary significantly based on crack size and location. Minor die cracks sell for $20 to $100, while major examples can reach $500 to $1,000.

A 2010-P penny with prominent obverse and reverse die cracks sold for $810 in 2018. Rim cuds on 2010-D cents have sold for nearly $1,000.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Off-Center Strike Error Value

Off-center strikes happen when the planchet isn’t properly seated in the collar before striking. This results in a coin with a missing part of the design.

The value increases with the percentage off-center, especially when the date remains visible. Coins showing 10-50% off-center with visible dates are most desirable.

Expect values from $50 for minor misalignments to $300 or more for dramatic off-center strikes. Coins missing the date are worth significantly less.

These errors are easy to spot visually since part of the design is simply absent. The blank crescent area contrasts sharply with the struck portion.

2010 Lincoln Shield Cent Improperly Annealed Error Value

Improper annealing occurs during the planchet preparation process. Incorrect heating or cooling causes unusual coloration on the finished coin.

Affected coins may appear black, purple, yellow, or orange instead of the normal copper-red color. These dramatic color variations make them highly collectible.

A 2010-P improperly annealed penny graded MS65 sold at Heritage Auctions for $880 in 2020. Most examples sell between $200 and $600.

The unusual coloring is immediately noticeable without magnification. These coins stand out dramatically from normal pennies in any collection.

