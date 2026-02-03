Toyota’s Supercars Debut Shakes Up the Australian Touring Car Grid

For decades, Australian Supercars have been a two-horse race between Ford and Holden. That changes in February when Toyota rolls the GR Supra onto the grid at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It marks the first time since 2019 that three manufacturers have competed in the series. And for American fans familiar with Toyota’s presence in NASCAR through the Camry, watching the Japanese automaker expand its global motorsports footprint is worth paying attention to.

The manufacturer shuffle

The 2026 Supercars grid looks dramatically different from last year. Triple Eight Race Engineering, the dominant force that ran Chevrolet Camaros and Holden Commodores since 2010, has switched to Ford Mustangs. That move alone would have been headline news. But Toyota’s entry adds another layer of competition.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing and Brad Jones Racing will field the new GR Supra. That’s five Toyota entries total against Ford’s established Mustang squads and the Chevrolet Camaros now anchored by Team 18.

The optics matter here. Walkinshaw has ties to the legendary Holden factory team that dominated Australian touring cars for generations. Seeing that the operation pivot to Toyota signals a genuine changing of the guard.

What Americans should know about Supercars

If you’ve never watched Australian Supercars, think of it as a touring car series with NASCAR-level contact and V8 power. The cars are silhouette racers built on tube frames, running 5.0-liter V8 engines producing around 650 horsepower. They race on a mix of street circuits, road courses, and ovals.

The crown jewel is the Bathurst 1000, a grueling 161-lap endurance race around Mount Panorama. The circuit features a mountain section with elevation changes that make Sonoma look flat. It draws massive television audiences and has a cultural significance in Australia roughly equivalent to the Daytona 500 stateside.

The 2026 calendar features 14 rounds, the most since 2019. Sydney opens the season in late February, with the championship finale scheduled for the streets of Adelaide in November.

The driver storylines

Defending champion Chaz Mostert leads the Toyota charge with Walkinshaw TWG Racing. His aggressive driving style and consistent results make him the face of the brand’s Supercars return.

On the Ford side, Broc Feeney enters as the reigning Sprint Cup champion. The 23-year-old represents the next generation of Supercars talent, much like how Cooper Flagg is reshaping expectations for young players in American basketball.

Five rookies join the full-time grid in 2026: Rylan Gray, Zach Bates, Jobe Stewart, Jayden Ojeda, and Jackson Walls. Gray landed the coveted Dick Johnson Racing seat, replacing the retiring Will Davison. That’s the equivalent of a rookie stepping into a Hendrick Motorsports ride.

Meanwhile, legends are stepping back. James Courtney, a 2010 champion, retired from full-time competition. Nick Percat and Will Davison have also moved to part-time endurance roles. The generational transition mirrors what NASCAR experienced when Gordon, Johnson, and Stewart handed off to the current crop of young guns.

Why this matters globally

Toyota’s Supercars entry isn’t an isolated move. The manufacturer has been expanding its motorsports presence across categories. In NASCAR, the Camry program has produced championships. In rallying, Toyota dominates. Now they’re betting on Australian touring cars.

For motorsport fans who consume international content, Australian coverage has become more accessible through streaming and regional media. Whether you’re reading an AU card game report or catching race highlights, the global sports media landscape means these manufacturer battles reach audiences far beyond their home markets.

When Toyota succeeds in one series, that institutional knowledge flows back to other programs. The engineering lessons learned at Bathurst could inform decisions made in Charlotte.

The early predictions

Mostert starts as the favorite to defend his championship. His combination of raw speed and racecraft gives Toyota an immediate contender rather than a development project.

Ford remains the numerical favorite with more cars and the backing of Triple Eight’s engineering resources. Will Brown and Broc Feeney should challenge for wins immediately.

The wildcard is how quickly the new combinations gel. Teams switching manufacturers often struggle in year one. Triple Eight has never run Fords in the Gen3 era. BJR has never run Toyotas. Those learning curves could create opportunities for established Ford operations like Tickford and Grove Racing.

What to watch

The Sydney 500 opener on February 20-23 will give the first real indication of where everyone stands. Toyota has promised the event’s Friday session will be free to attend, a move designed to showcase the GR Supra’s debut to as many fans as possible.

From there, the calendar builds toward Bathurst in October. That’s where legacies are made in Australian motorsport. If Toyota can compete for victory at the Mountain in their debut season, it would signal that the three-manufacturer era is genuine competition rather than a sideshow.

For American fans, the time difference makes live viewing challenging. But the highlights and results are worth following. The racing is hard, the championship format rewards consistency, and the manufacturer battle adds stakes that translate across borders.

Australian Supercars have always produced great racing. Now it has a storyline that resonates globally.