Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NTT IndyCar
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Commemorative Milk Bottles, Cartons Returnfor 2026 Indy 500

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, American Dairy Association Indiana and the Prairie Farms Family of Companies once again are collaborating to bring Indianapolis 500-branded single-serve milk bottles and cartons to fans across 20 states.

More than 25,000 retailers across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama will be stocked with single-serve milk bottles celebrating five winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The commemorative bottles will be available in both the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands in their respective markets. Bottle styles may vary by region.

“Much like racing, dairy farming is built on early mornings, precision and resilience – values rooted in a shared pursuit of excellence that make the Indianapolis 500 and its iconic milk celebration a natural fit,” said Jenni Browning, CEO of the American Dairy Association Indiana, which represents Indiana dairy farmers.

Each milk type will feature a different Indy 500 winner, allowing fans to collect them all. Fans who collected bottles last year will notice all-new designs and featured drivers:

  • 2% reduced-fat milk features back-to-back winner Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024)
  • Whole vitamin D milk features defending winner Alex Palou (2025)
  • Premium chocolate milk features 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi
  • 1% low fat chocolate milk features 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon
  • Premium strawberry milk features four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021)

These single-serve bottles will be in retail locations beginning March 1.

In addition to the collectable single-serve bottles, approximately 200 million half-pint cartons decorated with a graphic in celebration of Winners Drink Milk are being distributed to schools throughout the same states now.

“The Prairie Farms Family of Companies is proud to partner with IMS and ADAI again this year,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and executive vice president of Prairie Farms Dairy. “Not only does this partnership allow us to celebrate this iconic tradition in retail stores and schools, but it also gives us the opportunity to recognize the commitment and dedication of our farmer owners.”

“Fans loved the commemorative milk bottles last year, and many attempted to collect all five,” said INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “These milk bottles and cartons allow our fans to be a part of the Race Day excitement and celebrate like an Indy 500 winner – with a cold drink of milk.”

An ice-cold bottle of milk after 500 miles of racing is one of the most iconic celebrations in all sports. The tradition of drinking milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 dates back to 1936, when Louis Meyer, an avid drinker of buttermilk, requested a bottle after winning his third Indy 500. As the story goes, a dairy industry executive saw the newsreel footage of the iconic moment and requested milk be made available to the winner of each Indianapolis 500 thereafter.

These days, buttermilk is no longer offered as an option. All 33 drivers entered in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge submit their milk preference to the Dairy Association in advance. They can choose between whole milk, 2% reduced fat milk or skim milk. Whole milk is the most popular choice, but there are some drivers that still request buttermilk in honor of Meyer.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
INDYCAR, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership To Fuel Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Charlotte Motor Speedway Returns to Oval Racing for Bank of America 400 Chase Weekend

Official Release -
For the first time in nearly a decade, the fall NASCAR race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway will return to the historic 1.5-mile oval, as NASCAR revives its iconic Chase format and as officials answer the call of fans who have long celebrated the speedway’s oval-racing roots.
Read more

HUGE LIST OF LEGENDS SET TO APPEAR AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

Official Release -
An incredible list of NHRA legends will help kick off NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, as some of the biggest names in NHRA history will be appearing at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at famed Gainesville Raceway.
Read more

Dario Franchitti Set to Return to NASCAR at St. Petersburg

Official Release -
TRICON Garage announced today that four-time IndyCar Series champion Dario Franchitti will make his return to NASCAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes to the streets of St. Petersburg.
Read more

INDYCAR, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership To Fuel Freedom 250 Grand Prix of...

Official Release -
INDYCAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have teamed up to promote this summer’s historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category