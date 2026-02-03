Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
INDYCAR, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership To Fuel Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026) – INDYCAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have teamed up to promote this summer’s historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. The event will be the first-ever motor race on the National Mall and city streets, taking place Aug. 21-23 in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment will serve as the Official Marketing, Sponsorships and Corporate Hospitality sales agency for the race weekend. Home to several professional teams throughout the DMV, including the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is a leading sports, media and venue company that hosts hundreds of high-profile events each year.

“This is an incredible partnership built to make history on the streets of our nation’s capital,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. and president of Penske Corporation. “Like our organization, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is a highly driven and mission-oriented team, excited and ready to provide an exceptional showcase of speed, innovation and patriotic pride as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES brings the Fastest Racing on Earth to the National Mall.”

“This marquee event is more than a race – it is a celebration of our nation’s history that puts fans at the center and showcases the nation’s capital as a world-class host of unforgettable sporting experiences,” said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with INDYCAR to bring one of the most iconic motorsports experiences to the heart of Washington, D.C., and to power the sales and marketing efforts that will connect fans to this landmark event.”

Just last week, President Donald J. Trump established the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. through an Executive Order directing the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Transportation to designate a racecourse through Washington D.C. and including the National Mall. The event will be free to the general public and will provide scenic vantage points of several iconic symbols of national unity and patriotism.

INDYCAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will work closely with the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor.

Like the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, the race will be televised to a live network audience via FOX Sports. More details about the course and the event will be shared during a kickoff gathering in the coming weeks. Fans can be the first to receive all updates by visiting http://freedom250gp.com/ and signing up for the email distribution list.

About the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series featuring a talented field of star drivers competing on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDYCAR, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America’s leading integrated sports and entertainment companies and is ranked as one of the most valuable globally. Our people, players, teams and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

