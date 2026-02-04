HIGH-SPEED RACING ACTION IS PAIRED WITH WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT DURING AUTOTRADER 400 WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2026) – When NASCAR comes to Atlanta, fans are dazzled by the action both on and off the track.

For many, the intense, high-speed action EchoPark Speedway is known for makes the Autotrader 400 weekend a can’t-miss event. But what truly sets Atlanta’s Spring NASCAR weekend apart are all the fun things to see and do when cars aren’t racing around the 1.54-mile speedway.

From live music to entertaining acts and even opportunities to see racing’s biggest stars, here are some of the must-see attractions that will complement the Autotrader 400 weekend’s slate of racing:

Fan Zone Attractions

EchoPark Speedway’s Fan Zone welcomes thousands of guests on race day with a carnival-like atmosphere. Everywhere you look, there’s something to see or do — from partner exhibits and kids’ games to live performances.

Topping the list for many guests are the sea lions who star in the Sea Lion Splash. Throughout the day, these sea lion performers demonstrate their bond with their trainers, show off their natural behaviors, and even teach kids how to recycle.

Another fan favorite is the Canine Stars — an educational entertainment act featuring a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and South Korea.

These live acts are joined by free activities like the American Axes axe-throwing experience, American Cornhole League games, racing and golf simulators, the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage, and much more.

Peach Pit Party

The fun doesn’t stop when the checkered flag flies on Atlanta’s NASCAR Doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21.

After the day’s racing concludes, the party starts in the infield at the Peach Pit. Featuring live music from Aerosmith cover band Pandora’s Box, the celebration rocks into the night with games, mechanical bulls, and fireworks to cap off the evening.

Best of all, the Peach Pit Party is included at no additional charge for fans camping at the track or attending the weekend’s racing.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Autograph Session

The ultimate souvenir from a sporting event is an autograph — and EchoPark Speedway makes it easy to bring one home.

There are several opportunities throughout the weekend to get drivers’ signatures, but none are easier than the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver autograph session at the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage on Saturday morning, Feb. 21.

Before they chase glory in the Fr8 Racing 208, some of NASCAR’s rising stars will be on hand to sign autographs, and all fans need to do is stop by the fan stage to receive a free wristband while supplies last.

Drake Milligan Pre-Race Concert

Country musician Drake Milligan will perform hits like “Honky Tonkin’ About,” “I Got a Problem,” and “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” during a live concert preceding the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22.

New for the 2026 Spring NASCAR Weekend, Milligan’s pre-race concert will take place on the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage in the Fan Zone. This new location allows fans attending the race to enjoy stage-front access to the performance as a complimentary perk of their race ticket.

Trackside Live

On race day, most fans want to get as close as possible to the stars of the weekend — the drivers. One of the best ways to do that is by attending Trackside Live on the Cracker Barrel Fan Stage.

Known for its electric atmosphere, Trackside Live brings fans closer to the action with engaging driver and celebrity interviews, interactive games, contests, and nonstop fun. Throughout the weekend, the show offers an inside look at the world of motorsports, from racing insights to candid conversations with top drivers.

Don’t miss the fun on and off the track

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 20-22 Autotrader 400 NASCAR weekend are available now at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 20–22, 2026 Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.