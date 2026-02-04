RFK Racing Expands TeK Alliance with AVL RACETECH to Advance Vehicle Simulation and Performance

CONCORD, NC / GRAZ, AUSTRIA (February 4, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing today announced that AVL RACETECH has joined the RFK TeK Alliance, further strengthening the organization’s network of advanced technology and performance partners. The partnership builds on a successful technical collaboration already established between the two organizations.

The RFK TeK Alliance brings together industry leading companies to support innovation throughout RFK Racing. With the addition of AVL RACETECH, the alliance gains one of the most experienced motorsport technology providers in the world, with a particular focus on vehicle dynamics simulation and development.

“Joining the Tek Alliance as partners marks our first publicly visible cooperation in NASCAR, a motorsports series in which we have been active for many years,” said Ellen Lohr, Director Motorsport, AVL. “Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate how our simulation software products support teams in preparing for race wins and championship success.”

AVL RACETECH is the Austrian mobility technology company AVL’s global motorsport expert and has been active across all technical areas of racing for more than 25 years. The company collaborates with teams and manufacturers across 17 racing series worldwide, providing engineering, testing, simulation, and manufacturing solutions. As a trusted supplier in top-tier motorsports series, AVL RACETECH delivers cutting-edge technology tailored to the demands of elite motorsport competition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with AVL RACETECH,” said Samantha Lunt, Director of Vehicle Dynamics & the RFK TeK Alliance. “With limited track time, accurate vehicle simulation has become essential in extracting performance, and AVL RACETECH sets the standard in the industry. This partnership is another step forward in our ability to unload fast and competitive cars each and every weekend, focusing on putting Ford Racing in victory lane.”

RFK Racing and AVL RACETECH have already worked closely together for several years, utilizing AVL VSM™ RACE dynamic vehicle simulation software as part of RFK Racing’s preparation process. The formal inclusion of AVL RACETECH in the RFK TeK Alliance expands this collaboration and reinforces a shared commitment to data driven performance development.

“RFK Racing is one of the most iconic teams in NASCAR, with a success history that speaks for itself,” said Michael Peinsitt, Team Leader Race Engineering, AVL. “AVL RACETECH stands for world-class products and services that we deliver to our racing customers, and we are delighted to join the RFK TeK Alliance, further pushing the boundaries of technology as a team effort.”

In addition to Ford Racing’s suite of innovative solutions, AVL RACETECH will continue supporting RFK Racing with advanced simulation solutions and technical expertise, helping optimize vehicle performance and decision-making across race weekends. The partnership underscores RFK Racing’s ongoing investment in innovative technologies and trusted partners to compete at the highest level of NASCAR competition.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About AVL RACETECH

AVL RACETECH is AVL’s global motorsport expert, active in all technical areas of racing for over 20 years. AVL RACETECH collaborates with customers across 17 racing series worldwide in engineering, testing, simulation, and manufacturing. As a key supplier to teams in the most prestigious racing series – from Formula 1 to Formula E, NASCAR, and MotoGP – AVL RACETECH provides cutting-edge technology and services to the motorsport world. Since 2024, AVL RACETECH has been the official supplier of vehicle simulation software for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). For more information, visit https://www.avlracetech.com/