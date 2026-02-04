Jimmie Johnson Returns to His Off-Road Roots at the Mint 400 with Carvana and Terrible Herbst Motorsports

Seven-Time NASCAR Champion to Compete in the Legendary Desert Race Driving the No. 84 Carvana Trick Truck

STATESVILLE, N.C. / LAS VEGAS (FEBRUARY 4, 2026) — Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson will return to the discipline that launched his racing career when he competes in the BF Goodrich Mint 400, one of the most iconic events in American motorsports. Johnson will drive the No. 84 Carvana 1Nine Industries built Trick Truck for Terrible Herbst Motorsports.

Carvana’s sponsorship of Johnson’s Mint 400 entry continues its longstanding relationship with the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Long before Johnson became a household name in NASCAR, his career was forged in the unforgiving terrain of off-road racing. Growing up in Southern California, Johnson cut his teeth racing motorcycles and off-road trucks, earning a class championship in the Mickey Thompson Off-Road Racing Series before advancing to desert racing and, eventually, the highest levels of stock-car competition.

The Mint 400 represents a full-circle moment – bringing Johnson back to the discipline that shaped his driving style, resilience, and competitive mindset.

“Off-road racing is where I learned how to race,” said Johnson. “The Mint 400 is raw, demanding, and unpredictable—and that’s what makes it special. To come back and do it with Carvana and a team like Terrible Herbst Motorsports, in a trick truck, is incredibly meaningful to me.”

The Mint 400 has a storied history dating back to 1967 and is widely regarded as the ultimate test of man and machine. Johnson’s entry adds to a long list of legendary drivers who have taken on the Nevada desert in pursuit of victory.

Johnson will be paired with San Diego native Jason Duncan, who will be the co-driver and navigator.

Terrible Herbst Motorsports, one of the most respected organizations in off-road racing, brings decades of experience and a deep connection to Nevada racing heritage. The team’s partnership with Johnson unites proven desert-racing expertise with one of the most accomplished drivers in modern motorsports history.

“Jimmie Johnson represents excellence, adaptability, and credibility across every form of motorsport,” said team owner Troy Herbst. “The Mint 400 is an iconic event, and teaming up with Jimmie and Terrible Herbst Motorsports allows us to tell a powerful story about legacy, grit, and pushing limits in new environments.”

The 2026 Mint 400 race is scheduled for March 4-8 in Las Vegas. The event will broadcast live on SPEED SPORT 1 with additional streaming options, with coverage including drone, helicopter, and vehicle-mounted cameras.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, more than 4 million customers have chosen Carvana’s leading automotive ecommerce experience to shop, sell, finance, and trade in vehicles entirely online, with the convenience of delivery or local pick up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT TERRIBLE HERBST MOTORSPORTS: With over 40 years of racing experience, the Herbst family embodies a true dedication to off-road racing. As the first family of desert racing in Southern Nevada, this legacy began with father Jerry Herbst and has been proudly carried forward by his three sons—Ed, Tim, and Troy, all born and raised in Las Vegas. Through Terrible Herbst Motorsports, they have etched an unparalleled record in the deserts of Nevada, Southern California, and Arizona, as well as in Baja California, Mexico. The Herbst name is synonymous with triumph and distinction in the world of off-road racing.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.