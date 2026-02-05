Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
O’Reilly Expands Support to all five American Off-Road Racing Championship

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

San Diego, CA – Feb 5, 2026 — O’Reilly Auto Parts will significantly expand its support of grassroots desert racing in 2026 by sponsoring purses for competitors in 1/2-1600, 5-1600, Class 9, Class 12, and 5 Unlimited in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship. This sponsorship reinforces O’Reilly’s commitment to keeping limited-class racing accessible, competitive, and growing, removing a major financial barrier for racers and fueling participation across all five championship events.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with the American Off-Road Racing Championships, and look forward to a full year of racing at these historic events,” said Hugo Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For each of the five championship races including The Parker 400, The Mint 400, Silver State 300, Vegas to Reno and Laughlin Desert Classic, $50,000 in prize money is available across the first 50 entries in Class 9, Class 12, 5-1600, 1/2 1600 and 5 Unlimited. Each entry will represent a $1,000 cash bonus into their class’s purse, up to a maximum of $50,000 per event. Once the 50th entry across all five classes enters the race, all the prize money is accounted for.

2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Contingency Requirements:

  • Display official O’Reilly Auto Parts decals on both sides of the vehicle.
  • Your class must have a minimum of seven teams start the race.
  • If your class does not meet seven-racer minimum threshold, any accrued purses will move to the next registered racer’s class up to the 50-racer threshold. If a racer drops out before the start of the race, their $1,000 bonus is reassigned the same way up to the 50-racer threshold.

“O’Reilly Auto Parts’ support of the Mint 400 and UNLTD Off-Road Racing has been huge for our limited class racers,” said UNLTD CEO Matt Martelli. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with them across all five races of the American Off-Road Racing Championship, as a full-season supporter of the new championship. Their investment has completely reshaped our Limited race landscape, bringing in new teams, strengthening existing programs, and making these historic classes more competitive than ever at our events.”

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. Visit the company’s website at www.oreillyauto.com for additional information, including online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and how-to videos.

About the American Off-Road Racing Championship:
The American Off-Road Racing Championship (AORC) is the premier desert off-road racing league in North America, created through the unification of Best in the Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD). Best in the Desert, founded in 1984 by legendary racer Casey Folks, is the longest-running and most respected off-road racing series in the U.S., with a legacy that includes iconic events like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300, the Parker 425, and the Laughlin Desert Classic. Unlimited Off-Road Racing, established by the Martelli Brothers in 2023, produces world-class events such as The Mint 400, The California 300, and The Parker 400. UNLTD is recognized for its focus on innovation, storytelling, and large-scale racer participation, with events known for high car counts, challenging courses, pre-running, and family-friendly fan experiences near major markets.

Together under the AORC banner, BITD and UNLTD preserve the heritage of desert racing while building its future—offering racers, sponsors, and fans a unified championship built on clarity, consistency, and world-class competition.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

