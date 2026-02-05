Samsara and Richard Childress Racing Announce Partnership Extension

Defending O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Love to Star in Samsara’s Super Bowl Commercial and Serve as the First Avatar of its New AI Coach

WELCOME, N.C. (February 5, 2026) – Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2026 on the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with defending Series champion Jesse Love.

Now in its third season, the multi-race partnership has continued to expand, reflecting Samsara’s focus on increasing driver safety and improving efficiency in physical operations through technology. Not only will RCR benefit from Samsara’s product suite in its own fleet operations, but Love will have the opportunity to help millions of drivers globally improve their craft.

Love will serve as the first avatar in Samsara Coach, a new personalized safety coach for professional drivers. Organizations across logistics, field services, and other industries can choose from a range of avatars—including Love—to deliver engaging, tailored coaching based on each driver’s real-world performance on the road.

To spotlight the partnership, Love will star in his first Super Bowl commercial with Samsara, airing February 8, 2026. The commercial is built on the premise that “even champions need a coach,” linking the racetrack to real-world performance that is shaped by constant preparation, feedback, and fine-tuning.

“Jesse is a powerful representative for Samsara in that he operates in an environment where feedback can’t be delayed and decisions can’t wait,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “That’s the same reality our customers face every day, and it’s exactly why we’re building technology that delivers coaching and context in real time, not after the fact.”

Love, the youngest champion in NASCAR history, represents the next generation of competitors shaped by a tech-forward approach to performance—where data, real-time feedback, and coaching are part of everyday execution. That same approach underpins the Samsara platform, which is designed to help organizations prepare for high-stakes moments by improving performance long before those moments occur.

“In racing, you don’t just show up and win—you’re constantly looking at data and getting coached to find an edge,” said Love. “It’s the same for the people in the real world who deliver our goods and services. We all want to be our best every time we’re behind the wheel, and Samsara shows what it takes to get there. I’m thankful for their partnership and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them on and off the track in 2026.”

To preview the commercial, visit RoadtoTalladega.com. Eligible U.S. residents can also enter for the chance to win a VIP race day experience for two at Talladega, including exclusive access and a personal meet-and-greet with Love.*

For more information about Love’s upcoming 2026 season, please visit rcrracing.com.

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*Terms and Conditions apply; visit the contest page for details.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).