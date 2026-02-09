Brad Keselowski Cleared to Race Following Successful Recovery

2012 NASCAR Champion Puts Broken Leg Behind, Will Return at Daytona

CONCORD, N.C. (February 9, 2026) — Bad Brad is back! Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today that Brad Keselowski has been cleared to return to competition following a broken femur suffered December 18th. A successful medical evaluation and on track session at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) on Feb. 9 confirmed his readiness for the season ahead, beginning with all Daytona 500 activities Feb. 12-15.

“Getting cleared was a huge moment for me. You put in the work, you trust the process, but until you hear that final ‘yes,’ nothing is guaranteed,” said Keselowski. “Knowing what Daytona means, and how hard it would have been to miss it, made this moment even bigger. I’m grateful to the medical team and to NASCAR for being thorough, and I’m excited to get back in the car.”

Laser focused on returning for the Great American Race, Keselowski persevered during the past several weeks to overcome his injury. Relentlessly, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion spent hours each day, working alongside his medical team and physical therapists, to regain strength and mobility.

“This process was about discipline and patience. There were no shortcuts,” Keselowski said. “I had a poster in my workout area that said, ‘Daytona. Earned not given,’ and that became my mindset every day. The focus was on getting stronger, improving mobility, and making sure I was truly ready to race.”

The approval process required a comprehensive medical evaluation that included an X-ray taken Jan. 30. The imaging revealed remarkable healing, providing doctors with the confidence to advance Keselowski to the next phase of clearance. With that benchmark met, attention shifted to competition readiness. During his on-track session at CMS, initiated by RFK Racing, Keselowski proved that he was more than capable of getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang in Daytona.

“Brad approached his recovery the same way he approaches racing; with focus, commitment, and attention to detail,” said Chip Bowers, RFK Racing President. “His drive and determination to be healthy and ready to compete in the Daytona 500, just eight weeks after his injury is inspiring to everyone at RFK Racing.”

Motivation throughout the process was fueled by the allure of the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious race and the only crown jewel absent on Keselowski’s stellar resume. Now with the green light to move forward, Daytona’s green flag lies ahead, and the Rochester Hills, MI driver is focused on the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

“The Daytona 500 is the most coveted race we have. The history, the names on that trophy, it speaks for itself,” Keselowski said. “I’ve won at Daytona, but I haven’t won the 500, and that’s always been one I want. After everything it took to get back to this point, having another chance at it means everything.”

During his career Keselowski has thrived at superspeedway racing, collecting a combined seven wins at Talladega and Daytona. His lone Daytona win came in July of 2016. Keselowski will be one of four RFK Racing drivers entered at Daytona, joining Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Fastenal/Body Guard Ford, Ryan Preece in the No. 60 Kroger/Viva Towels Ford, and Corey Lajoie in the No. 99 Trimble Ford.

