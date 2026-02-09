CELSIUS® Joins 23XI Racing and Corey Heim as an Official Partner for 2026 Season

CELSIUS to be featured as exclusive energy drink and energy-providing product of Heim and the No. 67 team

Huntersville, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today that premium, functional energy drink brand, CELSIUS, has joined the team as an Official Partner and the Exclusive Energy Drink and Energy-Providing Product of Corey Heim and the No. 67 team. The partnership will include CELSIUS branding with Heim and the No. 67 team throughout the season, as well as CELSIUS branding and color scheme on Heim’s No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29. The partnership continues a relationship between CELSIUS and Heim that began last season.

As an associate partner with Heim and the No. 67 team, CELSIUS will be featured throughout the season on the No. 67 team’s uniforms, equipment, pit box and hauler, as well as on Heim’s driver uniform. In his second season as a development driver for 23XI, Heim’s Cup Series schedule has expanded significantly from the previous year to include 12 races. With CELSIUS’ refreshing, zero-sugar energy drink and LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra, the partnership will support the team on and off the track throughout the season.

“We’re proud to have CELSIUS on board to support Corey and the No. 67 team this season,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “CELSIUS has been a key supporter of Corey, and we look forward to working together as Corey and the team continue to grow and progress.”

“I’m very grateful to continue my relationship with CELSIUS and look forward to representing the brand when the No. 67 team races this season,” said Corey Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. “Whether it’s on the track or off, CELSIUS has been a great partner, and I’m excited to have them alongside me again for what I expect will be a memorable season.”

About CELSIUS

CELSIUS is a premium, functional energy drink brand born in fitness and built for powering active lifestyles. Driven by its LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra, CELSIUS delivers refreshing, zero-sugar energy drinks designed to keep people moving — from elite athletes to everyday achievers.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.