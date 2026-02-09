Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

CELSIUS® Joins 23XI Racing and Corey Heim as an Official Partner for 2026 Season

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CELSIUS to be featured as exclusive energy drink and energy-providing product of Heim and the No. 67 team

Huntersville, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today that premium, functional energy drink brand, CELSIUS, has joined the team as an Official Partner and the Exclusive Energy Drink and Energy-Providing Product of Corey Heim and the No. 67 team. The partnership will include CELSIUS branding with Heim and the No. 67 team throughout the season, as well as CELSIUS branding and color scheme on Heim’s No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29. The partnership continues a relationship between CELSIUS and Heim that began last season.

As an associate partner with Heim and the No. 67 team, CELSIUS will be featured throughout the season on the No. 67 team’s uniforms, equipment, pit box and hauler, as well as on Heim’s driver uniform. In his second season as a development driver for 23XI, Heim’s Cup Series schedule has expanded significantly from the previous year to include 12 races. With CELSIUS’ refreshing, zero-sugar energy drink and LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra, the partnership will support the team on and off the track throughout the season.

“We’re proud to have CELSIUS on board to support Corey and the No. 67 team this season,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “CELSIUS has been a key supporter of Corey, and we look forward to working together as Corey and the team continue to grow and progress.”

“I’m very grateful to continue my relationship with CELSIUS and look forward to representing the brand when the No. 67 team races this season,” said Corey Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. “Whether it’s on the track or off, CELSIUS has been a great partner, and I’m excited to have them alongside me again for what I expect will be a memorable season.”

About CELSIUS
CELSIUS is a premium, functional energy drink brand born in fitness and built for powering active lifestyles. Driven by its LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra, CELSIUS delivers refreshing, zero-sugar energy drinks designed to keep people moving — from elite athletes to everyday achievers.

About 23XI Racing
23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Fastenal Company and RFK Racing Announce Body Guard Brand as Primary Focus of Partnership
Next article
Brad Keselowski Cleared to Race Following Successful Recovery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Daytona International Speedway

Official Release -
NASCAR will step onto its biggest stage at the “World Center of Racing”, Daytona International Speedway, this week to officially wave the green flag on the 2026 season.
Read more

Kyle Busch-Spire Motorsports Pairing Returns With Hendrickcars.com in Select 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Events

Official Release -
Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers of the modern era, will compete in eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for Spire Motorsports in 2026.
Read more

Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season

Andrew Kim -
The 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion from Miami, Florida, will pilot the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang entry on a full-time basis in the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: DAYTONA 500 RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
DUELING BEFORE THE DAYTONA 500: On Thursday night, the NASCAR Cup Series field will race to set the lineup for the 2026 DAYTONA 500 through the America 250 Florida Duels.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category