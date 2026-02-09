TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Daytona International Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Daytona International Speedway

February 11-15, 2026

NASCAR will step onto its biggest stage at the “World Center of Racing”, Daytona International Speedway, this week to officially wave the green flag on the 2026 season.

The infamous Daytona Speedweek will once again feature five days of on-track action for NASCAR’s three national touring series – kicking off Wednesday evening under the lights with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) qualifying session as 21 Team Chevy drivers compete for the coveted pole position of the 68th running of the DAYTONA 500, followed by Thursday’s pair of Duels to complete the lineup for Sunday’s crown jewel event.

Friday marks the first of three days of points-paying racing action at the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season opener – a race that will also feature a handful of Team Chevy NCS regulars including past DAYTONA 500 champions, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, and one of the sport’s rising stars, Carson Hocevar. Chevrolet will then begin its journey towards a title-defending season in NASCAR’s top-two divisions with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) taking its turn on Saturday and NASCAR’s premier series culminating the weekend with the “Great American Race” where Team Chevy will have its sights set on a fourth-straight Harley J. Earl trophy.

Decorated Daytona History

With a nickname of the “World Center of Racing”, the prestige of Daytona International Speedway speaks for itself. Chevrolet’s legacy at the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway dates back to NASCAR’s first-ever appearance at the track (Feb. 1959) with a trip to victory lane courtesy of Bob Welborn. Now, over 67 years later, the Bowtie brand has accumulated 105 all-time NASCAR wins at Daytona International Speedway with 52 NCS wins, 48 NOAPS wins and four NCTS wins – a combined record that continues to raise the bar for its manufacturer competitors at the sport’s iconic venue.

Chevrolet has already set the mark for the most consecutive DAYTONA 500 victories with five-straight (2003-2007), but the manufacturer is closing in on that record with an active streak of three victories in the crown jewel event. The three-peat kicked off with Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s title in 2023, then followed by Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron making back-to-back trips to victory lane to bring the Bowtie brand to 27 all-time wins in the “Great American Race”.

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to sweep wins across all three series in NASCAR’s season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway more than once (2018, 2024). In the NOAPS, Richard Childress Racing has earned the past four victories in the season-opening event – most recently by the series’ reigning champion, Jesse Love, to kickstart a sophomore campaign that turned into a title-earning season. Chevrolet’s most recent trip to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway in the NCTS came in Feb. 2024 when Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet team earned the Bowtie brand its milestone 100th all-time points-paying NASCAR win at the “World Center of Racing”.

BYRON ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY

A trip to Daytona International Speedway in Aug. 2020 made a lasting mark in William Byron’s racing career with the Charlotte, North Carolina, native becoming a first-time winner in NASCAR’s top division. Fast forward to today, the 28-year-old Team Chevy driver will return to the “World Center of Racing” with the opportunity to make history as the first driver in NASCAR history to earn three-straight DAYTONA 500 titles.

One year ago, Byron found himself in the ninth position on the final lap and what would seem like an unfavorable position for a shot at another DAYTONA 500 victory. But in true Daytona fashion, a last-lap wreck ensued, allowing Byron to navigate his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet through the chaos to the top of the leaderboard to take home the Harley J. Earl trophy for the second-straight season – further etching his name into the record books as just the fifth driver in history to win consecutive DAYTONA 500 titles.

JRM, ALLGAIER READY TO RUN IT BACK

After making a monstrous splash in their NCS debut one year ago, JR Motorsports is back for their second attempt at securing a starting position for the DAYTONA 500 – fielding the No. 40 Chevrolet with Team Chevy veteran driver Justin Allgaier. In the organization’s one and only start at NASCAR’s highest level, the 39-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native not only raced his way into the “Great American Race”, but took the checkered flag in NASCAR’s biggest race with a ninth-place finish. JR Motorsports’ return to the series comes after a record season in the NOAPS that saw the organization earn its milestone 100th all-time victory (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and 17 wins. Allgaier, JR Motorsports’ winningest driver, powered his No. 7 Chevrolet to three wins in 2025 to earn the ninth position on the series’ all-time wins list.

BUILDING OFF A RECORD SEASON

One year ago at the “World Center of Racing”, Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love took Chevrolet to victory lane to kickstart what culminated into a record-breaking season for the Bowtie brand in the NOAPS. Chevrolet made 26 trips to victory lane throughout the series’ 33-race schedule, making it the winningest season by a single manufacturer in series history. Throughout the already monumental season, two of Chevrolet’s long-time team partners, Richard Childress Racing and JR Motorsports, earned their milestone 100th all-time win; Connor Zilisch turned in a history-making rookie campaign with 10 wins; Chevrolet swept the Championship Four for the second time in history; and Love became a first-time champion in the NASCAR national ranks. With the bar already set high, Chevrolet is setting up to have yet another strong campaign in the division with a stout driver lineup that includes both veterans and some of the sport’s rising stars.

Climbing the Ranks

A pair of Rev Racing graduates have inked their first full-time contracts in the NOAPS this season. Two-time NCTS Most Popular Driver, Rajah Caruth, is slated to step up into the NOAPS for his rookie campaign – competing in a unique split schedule between the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. The 23-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native is coming off his third full-time season in the NCTS – a stint that saw the Team Chevy driver make the playoffs for back-to-back seasons. Caruth has made a handful of NOAPS starts throughout his young career with a pair of best finishes of 12th – both coming at Martinsville Speedway.

Following suit is Lavar Scott, who is set to compete in his first full-time season in the NASCAR national ranks – piloting the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet for the NOAPS ‘Rookie of the Year’ honors. The 22-year-old Carney’s Point, New Jersey, native has spent the past two seasons competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Rev Racing – both of which saw the Team Chevy driver finish in the runner-up position in the championship standings. Scott has just a pair of NOAPS starts under his belt – each coming behind the wheel of his now full-time ride with Alpha Prime Racing.

Dirt-racing phenom, Corey Day, is stepping up into the big leagues for his first full-time season in NASCAR – taking over the driving duties of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for his rookie campaign. The transition to full-time competition comes after the 19-year-old Clovis, California, native made select starts in both the NOAPS and NCTS over the past two seasons. In just 11 NOAPS appearances, Day has already earned two top-10 finishes, with his career-best finish of fourth coming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Oct. 2025.

MILESTONE IN THE MAKING

Back with yet another strong full-time roster, Chevrolet is gearing up to make a run at a milestone-making season in the NCTS. The Bowtie brand will head to Daytona International Speedway just six wins away from hitting its milestone 300th all-time win in the division. Chevrolet’s success came right out of the gate in the series’ debut season in 1995 – earning the win in the series’ first-ever race (Phoenix Raceway); tallied wins in 16 of the 20 races; and swept the driver and manufacturer titles.

﻿Eckes Back for Redemption

After a one-year stint in the NOAPS, Christian Eckes will return to familiar territory at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing as the pairing has their sights set on their first NCTS championship. In their sophomore campaign together in 2024, the 25-year-old Middletown, New York, native proved to be a title contender all season long – earning an impressive 21-straight top-10s, including 12 podium finishes.

Doing the Daytona Double

A trio of Team Chevy NCS regulars will also hit the high banks of Daytona International Speedway behind the wheel of a Silverado RST this weekend, including Spire Motorsports teammates, Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Prior to making the jump into NASCAR’s premier series, Carson Hocevar spent three full-time seasons in the NCTS with Niece Motorsports. The 23-year-old Portage, Michigan, native is a five-time winner in the division, with his most recent coming just last season at Kansas Speedway in a Spire Motorsports entry. Hocevar’s start in Friday’s season-opener will mark his first of eight appearances behind the wheel of the No. 77 Silverado RST this season as the driver will play a pivotal role in the team’s run at the owner’s championship title. Earning his first career NCS win on the sport’s biggest stage, the 2021 DAYTONA 500 champion, Michael McDowell, will complete the two-truck lineup for Spire Motorsports – marking just his fifth career start in the division.

While a veteran of the sport, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the horizon of a ‘first’ this weekend as the 38-year-old Olive Branch, Mississippi, native is set to make his first career NCTS start. There’s no better place for Stenhouse Jr. to make his series’ debut than the “World Center of Racing”. The Team Chevy driver is a two-time Daytona winner at NASCAR’s highest level, including the 2023 DAYTONA 500.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

One of the most iconic trophies in motorsports’ history, the Harley J. Earl trophy features a replica of the Firebird 1 – the jet age inspired, turbine-powered, single seater designed by the first head of GM Design Harley Earl. Bill France Sr., NASCAR founder and close friend of Earl, honored his contributions to the advancement of the automobile by naming the trophy for NASCAR’s most prestigious event after him.

Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway:

William Byron – three wins (Aug. 2020, Feb. 2024 & Feb. 2025)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – two wins (July 2017 & Feb. 2023)

Austin Dillon – two wins (Feb. 2018 & Aug. 2022)

Michael McDowell – one win (Feb. 2021)

Kyle Busch – one win (July 2008)

Active Chevrolet drivers with a DAYTONA 500 victory:

William Byron – two wins (2024-2025)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – one win (2023)

Michael McDowell – one win (2021)

Austin Dillon – one win (2018)

In 157 NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 52 wins, with 27 of those triumphs coming in the “Great American Race”.

Chevrolet has earned 105 points-paying wins at Daytona International Speedway across all three NASCAR national series, making Chevrolet the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at the “World Center of Racing”.

Chevrolet has captured the DAYTONA 500 pole a manufacturer-leading 31 times, including a series-best streak of 11-straight (most recent: Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman – 2023).

Chevrolet has swept the DAYTONA 500 front-row 21 times in the event’s history, including 11 of the past 15 years (most recent: Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson – 2023).

In 144 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 67 victories – a winning percentage of 46.5%.

Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 881 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway, Chevrolet Injector and Chevrolet Experience Center at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at each display location including:

Chevrolet Racing Display in Fan Midway: Traverse Z71, Colorado Trail Boss, Bolt, Tahoe Z71, Silverado EV, Equinox ACTIV, Trailblazer, Silverado ZR2, and the 250th Anniversary Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500 and Corvette.

Chevrolet Injector: Corvette Stingray Pace Car, Silverado ZR2, Corvette Stingray, Corvette Z06, Equinox EV, Traverse Z71, 250th anniversary Colorado, Suburban HC, Trax ACTIV, Corvette E-Ray, Blazer EV SS, Tahoe Z71, 250th anniversary Silverado EV, Silverado HD ZR2, Silverado EV, Tahoe Z71, Traverse Z71, Colorado ZR2.

Chevrolet Experience Center: Firebird 1, Corvette Z06, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, Chevrolet INDYCAR show car, Corvette Stingray Pace Car.

· Fans can also view Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet show car at the Fan Midway Display and the 2026 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup car at the Chevrolet Experience Center.

Team Chevy Driver/Special Guest Appearances at the Display:

Thursday, February 12

Justin Allgaier: 4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13

Christian Eckes & Tyler Ankrum: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Grant Enfinger: 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Daniel Hemric & Kris Wright: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dawson Sutton: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Travis Pastrana: 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Andres Perez de Lara & Landen Lewis: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Toni Breidinger: 4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 14

Carson Kvapil & Rajah Caruth: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Cole Custer: 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Sam Mayer & Sheldon Creed: 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Austin Hill: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sammy Smith: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Jesse Love: 1:40 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Corey Day: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

Austin Dillon: 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Carson Hocevar: 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Michael McDowell: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Kyle Larson & Chase Elliott: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Connor Zilisch & Shane van Gisbergen: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

William Byron & Alex Bowman: 11:05 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Kyle Busch: 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Dustin Lynch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Thursday, February 12: 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13: 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 14: 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 15: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

68th running of the DAYTONA 500

Sunday, February 15, 2:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

United Rentals 300

Saturday, February 14, 5 p.m. ET

CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

﻿NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fresh From Florida 250

Friday, February 13, 7:30 p.m. ET

FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What would it mean to you to be able to get that crown jewel of the Daytona 500?

“Yeah, it’d be beyond words that I can really put out right now. And I can usually ramble about anything, but I don’t know what that would feel like. I mean, until I do it, and what I’ve learned through winning a couple of races now in the Cup Series is that first one was worth it. It was worth all of the sacrifice. If I never raced again, it was an accomplishment that I never thought I would get to, but that I had worked a long time to achieve. To win the Daytona 500 and the Harley J. Earl trophy, and having learned about the history, knowing what the France family has built over several generations, coming from the beach and building a superspeedway a couple miles from the coast it would be incredible. All of the greats that have competed at Daytona. Some of them have won, a lot of them have lost, and they’ve all lost a lot more than they’ve won. So I don’t know what it’ll feel like, but I’m excited to find out one day, and I’ll work a long time to try to make that happen.”

For somebody that’s never been behind the wheel of a Cup car, the superspeedways are such a different animal than any other racetrack. What is the mentality that you have to have to battle for multiple hours at 200 miles per hour, inches away from each other, knowing that there is going to be a big crash and you just have to do your best to not be there when it happens?

“Daytona and superspeedways, are the easiest tracks to drive by myself. Qualifying is not challenging. I hold it wide open. I can hold it wide open until I run out of gas. They can come put gas in my car and I can go back out and do it again on the same tires and be fine. You put all the competitors out there and it is challenging. The draft that we have, the car that qualifies on the pole could be in last on the first lap, just the way the draft works. If they go to the very top, they’ll get passed by everybody. So it definitely is challenging when everybody’s out there. And then, like you said, trying to navigate the wrecks. I’ve finished 40th in this race twice. I don’t want to do that again.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

How excited are you to get to Daytona and to try and win another Daytona 500?

“I can’t wait to get to Daytona. Daytona always presents different opportunities, and the most important one is the opportunity to become a Daytona 500 Champion. I’d love to become a two-time champion of the race. It’s so much fun driving through the tunnel and knowing the history behind the track as you arrive, and to know you have an opportunity to put your name on the Harley J. Earl Trophy.”

You’re the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion. Talk about Daytona International Speedway. RCR is always a force there. Talk about your chemistry with your teammate, Kyle Busch, at Daytona.

“I remember our first race together in the No. 3 and the No. 8. We won the Daytona 500, but we didn’t win the Daytona 501 or 502 or whatever the race ended up being once it went into overtime. We were first coming to the white flag, so that would have been an epic start to Kyle’s career at RCR if we could have won the Daytona 500 for RCR. Still, he won three races that year. We’ve done a good job at RCR having fast racecars at Daytona International Speedway. I guess we’re pretty good at drafting, and that’s what you can attribute our success to. I’m looking forward to the new style body on our Chevrolets. I think that could be even better for us this year. I think the Fords have had an advantage at speedway racing for a while. Now, I’m hoping that when we show up to Daytona, we’re able to push harder and lead with a bit more ease. Nothing is easy in this sport. When it comes to competition, everybody is constantly getting better and figuring things out, so we’ve just got to do a good job of what we’ve done in the past, and I think that’s just putting ourselves in good positions. When we put ourselves in good positions, along with that ECR horsepower, it tends to show up.”

How has this generation of car impacted speedway racing?

“I think the biggest impact has been the fuel tank. Trying to work around fuel mileage has been a struggle, but our boss has made it pretty clear to us he does not like that type of racing and wants us to be towards the front or working our way towards the front, not saving fuel. That can be a challenge when the bossman is saying something and the engineers are communicating another way to do it. I think the biggest thing I’ve learned about speedway racing is that you’ve got to pick a direction that you’re going to go so that it doesn’t confuse the driver and go to work on that. I wish we could either change the number of laps, or we just raced all out the whole time. That’s one thing that makes it a struggle at Daytona and Talladega.”

As we head into 2026, what would make it a good year for you?

“I want to win multiple races. I’ve won races throughout my career, but I’ve never won two in the same year. I think that would put us into the Chase, and then from there try to go as far as possible. It would be a huge year if both the No. 3 and No. 8 teams won multiple races this year and made the postseason. That’s a championship year for an organization in my mind.”

What excites you the most about the No. 3 team heading into 2026?

“I think the continuity on our team. We have the same group of guys coming back together and going out there to fight every race. Also, the new Chevrolet body that we will be racing this year. I can’t wait to get out there in it and see how it performs. I think it’s going to be better, consistently, then the car we had last year.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What would it take to be a Daytona 500 winner? And what would it mean to you?

“I wouldn’t know what it takes to be a Daytona 500 winner; I have never done it before. I’ve been oh so close, so many times. I’ve finished second, third, fourth, whatever, you name it, I have probably finished there. I remember in 2023, I think it was, myself and Austin Dillon, teammates at RCR, we were 1-2 coming down to the final laps, and of course coming out of turn four, I can see the flagman with the white flag in his hand. And as I get closer to the start finish line to take the white flag, he switches hands and throws the yellow as someone behind us spun out. Had to go into overtime, and I just wasn’t able to make it happen through overtime. But I have been right there. I have led the Daytona 500; it just turned into the Daytona 515 or whatever.

It would be huge. I’ve been trying for so long to win that race, it’s the one race I haven’t checked off the box. I’ve been oh so close, many, many times. I’ve finished second, third, fourth. I’ve about accomplished every single finishing position in that race and so it would be nice to check off the number one spot.”

Do you think it’s finally time to win the Daytona 500, one that you’ve been missing?

“Yeah, I would hope so. I would like to think that in my 21st year now of trying for the Daytona 500, we can bring it home and make it happen so we can stop talking about it. It’s a tough race to win, it’s not like what it used to be, it’s less about fast cars and having all of that stuff that you need to have like we saw in the ‘80s and the ‘90s and the early 2000s, you know now its everybody on top everybody, fuel milage race, chess match where can you be, where can you put yourself and make the right moves at the right times. And so being able to do all that and then miss the wreck you know, there seems to always be a wreck on the final lap or the final two laps or whatever it might be and restarts that happen towards the end of the race. I think William Byron won it the last two years and both years there was a wreck on the backstretch and he was running 7th and 11th coming off of turn 2 and he ends up winning. So, do you want to be leading or do you want to be 2nd, hell do you want to be 11th? I don’t know.”

What would make a Daytona 500 win emotional for you?

“I don’t know. I remember winning at Las Vegas, my home track in 2009, and it just being such a big moment for me being my home track. Wanting to win there so hard, it felt really, really cool to do that. So I can’t imagine what a Daytona 500 win would feel like. Maybe being old nowadays and having a family, you might see a tear. Who knows.”

How hungry are you for a Daytona 500 win, or are you treating it like any other race so it’s not so much of a mountain to climb?

“If you were eating, and you haven’t eaten in 22 years, you would be pretty hungry. So that is certainly a race I want to chow down on, and win and check the box for. It’s been a long time, and we’ve been oh so close there a few times, more so since being at RCR I’ve had some really good chances at winning that race. But it’s been fun, and I’m looking forward to getting back there with our Chevrolet and doing it again.”

Do you still get hyped for the Daytona 500 having been there 20+ times?

“For me, it’s any other race. You try to treat it as any other race. You don’t want to get yourself too hyped up for any reason and put yourself in a bad spot, or overtry or get over zealous or anxious or whatever. For me, you try to have the mental state of it’s any other race and don’t worry about it, but I can’t say the same for all the other drivers. They may not feel the same way, and they get all amped up, and that’s why you see so many crashes and so many things happen there towards the end of the race where everyone is pushing so hard to win that race because it’s a legacy, it’s a career defining moment and everybody wants to have that.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the year, and it’s so unique. I know we all say that a lot, but there’s so much that builds up to it with all the hard work the team puts in during the off-season. Driving into Daytona International Speedway still gives me chills. All the pre-race ceremonies and standing by the car—to this day—it’s emotional. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be part of the Daytona 500.

We know we’ll always have fast cars at the superspeedways, and we know we’ll be competitive. The race is tough, and there’s a lot of luck that plays into it, but if we do the right things, we know we’ll have a shot at winning. It’s just special to be part of it all—the Duels, qualifying, practice, everything. It’s a massive build-up to Sunday. It’s one of the biggest events in the world when it comes to motorsports, and I’m very fortunate to still be a part of it.

We’re happy CELSIUS is back. It’s been an honor to see how CELSIUS has grown over the years. It’s cool for me because I’ve been able to see their growth firsthand. I remember walking into the Kaulig Racing shop back in 2019 and just seeing CELSIUS coolers. To be quite honest, I’d never seen it before. Now, they’re not just a North American product, but a global product. They went from supplying us with product to being on the race car. We’ve been very lucky to win with them on the car and be able to celebrate together. More than anything, they are great people, and to be able to keep building that partnership is pretty special. I have a lot of fun with them. Hopefully, for many years to come, we can keep growing the brand and being a part of it on and off the racetrack. It’s been great, and I would love to go to Daytona, put on a show, and celebrate with them again in Victory Lane.”

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

“I am definitely excited about Daytona, and honestly all of the superspeedways were really strong points races for our team last year and we had some really good runs, close to a few wins! It’s exciting to get our first race at Daytona underway, and with it being a Crown Jewel race, everyone wants to try and get the Harley J. Earl trophy in their trophy case.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Daytona is always special, and kicking off the season at the Daytona 500 never gets old. Having Chef Boyardee on board makes it even better — it’s a brand everyone knows, and it fits the energy and excitement of this race. Superspeedway racing is all about patience, teamwork, and putting yourself in position at the end, and our team has been working hard to do exactly that. We’re ready to go after it and hopefully get the win.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“There’s a lot of excitement around Daytona; we’ve had a lot of good runs there the last couple of years. Being a Crown Jewel event, the one that kicks off our season, it’s a big deal. At the same time, it is just another race and having a solid run would be a great way to kick off the season. We have a lot of new faces on the 48 team, most of them have worked together in the past and I’m excited to get to work with everyone.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

You’ve had the Clash, but Daytona is where the season begins. Talk about what’s going through your mind when you first drive through that tunnel when you get into Daytona on Tuesday afternoon?

“It’s just fun. The atmosphere down there, getting to go down to typically sunny and warm Florida for the most part, even in February. It’s nice to be down there in shorts and a T-shirt when you unload from the plane, just to get to go into that infield tunnel to see the vast expanse of what feels like a mini city in the infield between all the RVs, the camping, the makeshift bars that are getting set up by all the race fans coming in for the weekend. So it’s always fun. There’s always just an air of optimism and hopefulness for the season going into Daytona. And again, going to the track where we know that we have a shot to run up front and make some magic happen is always exciting.”

Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

You’re back at Daytona for your third consecutive Speedweek with Beard Motorsports, and you’ll be looking to make your sixth Cup Series start with the team. What’s your mindset and that of the team as you head to track this week?

“We are as focused as ever on making the Daytona 500 this year. Honestly, I have a lot of confidence because, back in 2024, not only did we time our way into race in qualifying, we were the fastest open car overall. Everybody at Beard Motorsports has been putting in the effort they always do and, honestly, missing the Daytona 500 last year was obviously a huge disappointment, but I think it motivated us to excel at the two Talladega races we did, where we led a lot of laps, making our rocket ship a lot faster and giving us something to build on as we go back to Daytona this year.”

There’s a new Chevrolet body introduced for this season. Knowing that Daytona and the other superspeedway races are all about aerodynamics, do you have an idea what it will be like, where it can be an improvement, based on your experience in the simulator?

“I think the Chevrolet body is going to be better everywhere. It seems like we’re still honing in the details and correlations since it obviously hasn’t been on the real track a whole bunch. We’ve have limited data to go off of from the few tests they’ve had to correlate and ultimately make it better. But I think as we progress through the year, it’ll just get more and more realistic. On paper, it should certainly be a lot better everywhere. I’m really looking forward to seeing that for myself.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

It’s been five years since your first win at Daytona. How can you pick up your second win in the Daytona 500?

“Five years is a long time. There’s nothing cooler than winning the Daytona 500, except for maybe winning it twice. I don’t know, but that’s the goal. The goal is to have a shot, put ourselves in position to be there on the last lap, but nothing has really changed. Everybody goes down to Daytona with the same goal: it is not to score points, and it’s not to run good. It’s to try to win the Daytona 500. I felt like we had great speed last year on superspeedway tracks. We sat on the pole at Talladega in the fall, and we are going to bring the same car back for Daytona. So, hopeful with this new Chevy body, we can put it on the front row for the Daytona 500 and make for an exciting weekend.”

You’ve been vocal about your goal to win in all three series. What do you need to do to make that happen on Friday?

“The truck race is going to be fun. I was super nervous going into last year, not racing a truck on a superspeedway, and I had not been in a truck for over 10 years. I feel much more confident now, just knowing the shift points, getting through the gears, how the trucks race, and how they draft. We weren’t able to get where we wanted to last year, but we were in that front pack when we all crashed.

I am excited to have Tibbetts Lumber on the truck for the first time. They helped me with a home project, building a new shop onto my house last year, so I am excited to have them on the truck and continue to work with them. Daytona is just another opportunity to try to win in all 3 series, which is a goal of mine, but it’s tough to win in any series; any 3 of the national series is tough, but my goal is to check that box for a win in all three series.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Describe your change in your mindset between last year’s Daytona 500 and Atlanta the very next week.

“Well we had a fuel pump issue in the 500 last year, and never really got to race. So when we got to Atlanta, I didn’t want to ride around for another 267 laps just to have something go wrong. So we went full offense at the rest of the superspeedways, and didn’t finish outside the top 10 in any of them. I think it’s worked out pretty well so far, and we are prepped and ready for the Daytona 500.”

Talk about the Spectrum partnership and how it is a full-circle moment for you and your family.

“I think my dad is somehow even more excited for it than I am! He feels he is a part of it. He did a trade deal with the with Charter to get the coin and jewelry store some commercials, and in turn they got to be on my quarter midget and eventually my Late Model. With Spectrum, it is almost like him putting his own logo on the car for the Daytona 500. I just think the coolest thing is seeing how excited he is and to get to be there to watch it.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet﻿

﻿Last year was your first DAYTONA 500, what did you take away from the experience?

“I enjoyed it last year. The race buildup is epic, like how much everyone is in to it, seeing the stands full, it’s an amazing racetrack. The race didn’t go very well for us last year; we got crashed early and limped around the rest of the race. So, hopefully

we can have a bit of a better result this year. As an event, it’s different to open the season with the biggest race of the year but it’s a pretty cool way to start as well! I’m looking forward to it.”

What is it like racing on a big stage like the DAYTONA 500?

“I’ve done a few big races, like a Bathurst 1000 and Le Man 24, I’ve been lucky enough to do those races. You get that vibe and buzz on the pre-race grid; all the drivers and teams are nervous but then the crowd is super excited. It’s a real mix

of energy, it’s so cool to soak in these moments and to have the privilege of being a part of something so big like the DAYTONA 500. There is nothing like it.”

How much confidence does last year give you heading into the 2026 season?

“It gives me a bit – just got to keep building. I felt like we ended last year really strongly, we had a really good upward trajectory on the ovals – our road courses were really strong. We just have to keep that momentum going. We have great continuity on

the team, everyone on the 97 team are the same guys from the 88 team last year, I think we are in a really good spot to keep building up.”

Are you still enjoying the challenge of NASCAR?

“It’s been so fun! It’s been good to have a fresh challenge, but also every week is something different, still learning something new. It’s been a lot of fun and a good change for me. The group of guys and girls I have on my car are really fun people to go

to the racetrack with every weekend. I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season. I’m excited!”

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What is your mindset heading into Daytona International Speedway?

“I’m in a really good spot mentally for this season. The No. 21 team has spent a lot of time together preparing and figuring out what we need to be a little bit better. We have some good ideas on things to touch up on. It doesn’t need a full rebuild, it doesn’t need to be anything special. It’s simply being a little better in certain areas and if we do that, this team can win the championship this year. I have all the confidence in Chad (Haney, crew chief) and my entire group of guys. I think 2026 will be a good one for us. We know RCR can win championships – that was proven again last year with Jesse (Love) and the No. 2 team – and it would be special to bring Richard (Childress) and all the men and women in Welcome a title two years in a row.”

How will the new Chase format change the overall outlook for the 2026 season?

“This year is going to be different that’s for sure. You will have to be consistent each and every week. You can’t have a bad week and run 20th or worse. The goal has to be a top-five finish each race. Wins still matter, with the points increasing, but it’s a different mindset than win and you’re in. You still want to go win races and earn stage points; those will add up and matter. I think you can go run second, third, fourth, or fifth during the Chase and have a shot at winning the championship. You need to get the best position for any given day and maximize what the car has to offer. If it’s a third, take your third-place finish and move on to the next week. It’s better than ending up on the hook and finishing 30th or worse. I could be wrong saying this, but I think this format and the way that you have to be consistent each week fits into the No. 21 team’s wheelhouse. I feel really strong about our chances going into this season.”

Your record at Daytona International Speedway speaks for itself. What does it mean to have the target on your back when you go to one of the biggest races of the year?

“I actually have a lot of fun with it. Everyone talks about pressure and questions if the pressure is going to get to you. But for me, I just go into Daytona weekends with the same mindset that I always do. We try to run up front, do our thing, stay out of wrecks, and hope that it’s enough at the end. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet has been fortunate year after year in the season openers, so hopefully we can do it again this year. Everyone at RCR and ECR Engines works extremely hard to bring fast racecars and strong motors to every race, but especially at drafting tracks. Our cars are always fast and up front in qualifying which lets the rest of the competition know that you have a car capable of winning. Once the race starts and drafting begins though, anyone in the field can win at a place like Daytona. Where the No. 2 and No. 21 teams shine is making the moves at the right time.”

Talk about your relationship with spotter, Derek Kneeland.

“My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and I have built a great relationship over the years. This will be our fifth season working together. I know when he keys up on the radio, I need to move left, right, or there is a run coming. I know it a split-second sooner than he starts speaking, so I start moving immediately. Every second, every hundred of a second matters, especially when you are talking about a place like Daytona or Talladega. That’s one of the reasons why we are so good, because we are one step ahead of the competition. I trust him fully and don’t second guess anything he says. Not sure I could have won 10 races at drafting tracks without him.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 881 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 766

Laps led to date: 256,734

Top-fives to date: 4,436

Top-10s to date: 9,151

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,215 Chevrolet: 881 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 847 Ford: 747 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 203

About General Motors

