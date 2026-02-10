Niece Motorsports to Honor Greg Biffle’s Legacy with a Special Tribute at Daytona

Salisbury, NC (February 10, 2026): Niece Motorsports will pay homage to the incredible life and legacy of NASCAR legend, Greg Biffle, who was tragically lost last December, along with his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Dennis and Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth.

Niece Motorsports was built by several team members who spent large parts of their career working at Roush-Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) while Biffle competed for the team. This tribute is especially meaningful to those, who include Cody and Amanda Efaw, Phil Gould, Ron Paradiso, Tim Mooney, Brian Eastland, Brian Bottlemy, and David LaFleur, among many others.

All four Niece Motorsports entries will run a special number font during the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. These numbers resemble the iconic No. 16 that Biffle made famous throughout his career.

In addition to the number font, each truck will also carry a ‘Be Like Biff’ tribute decal, encouraging fans to be kind to one another and give back to others in their communities.

Biffle’s protégé and dear friend, Garrett Mitchell (aka Cleetus McFarland), will attempt to make his NCTS debut driving the No. 4 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet for the team as part of the next step in his long-term goal to compete in the DAYTONA 500.

Though Mitchell initially doubted his desire to continue racing after Biffle’s passing, he remains committed to continuing the journey the two of them embarked on together.

“I was really lucky to have the opportunity to have Greg Biffle as my mentor in every race I ran last year,” said Mitchell. “He gave me all the details and information about every mistake I made right after the race, which was priceless from a driver like Greg, who had put in so much time behind the steering wheel of a stock car.

“Not only was he such a great driver, but he was a humanitarian who did so much for the community and everyone around North Carolina,” Mitchell continued. “He was such a loved guy, and it’s so cool to represent him in just a small way with his number font and the ‘Be Like Biff’ decals on our trucks.”

Named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023, Biffle was known for his intense competitive nature on the track, but he made an even greater impact off the track, through his extensive humanitarian efforts.

In an effort to ‘Be Like Biff’, Niece Motorsports will work with charitable organizations that Biffle partnered with throughout his life. Biffle was a big supporter of the American Red Cross, additionally Greg and Cristina Biffle served on the board of directors for Lake Norman Humane.

Following Hurricane Helene, Biffle utilized his personal aircraft to deliver lifesaving supplies to remote and cut off areas of Western North Carolina. This work earned Biffle the prestigious Myers Brothers Award in 2024. The award celebrates “individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing.”

The team will pay tribute to his humanitarian spirit by hosting a blood drive in honor of Biffle and those lost in the tragic plane crash. The blood drive, conducted by the American Red Cross, will take place at the Niece Motorsports shop in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Monday, March 2 from 9 am – 1 pm. Members of the public can sign up to donate at the blood drive here.

Fans donating blood at Niece Motorsports on March 2 will receive a complimentary tour of the team’s shop. Additionally, in the month of March, the American Red Cross is offering free A1C blood tests to all individuals who successfully donate blood, platelets, or plasma from March 1-31, 2025, to help screen for prediabetes and diabetes. Results are available within one to two weeks via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online portal. Additionally, donors during this period will receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email.

Travis Pastrana, who raced for RFK Racing in 2013, developed a friendship with Biffle while they were teammates. Pastrana is eyeing a return to NASCAR, driving the No. 42 BRUNT Workwear Chevrolet at Daytona.

“Greg was a hero,” said Pastrana. “He was a mentor when I started racing NASCAR, under his wing at Roush, and more recently, a friend. The racing community lost a legend, and the world lost a great group of people. The Biffles will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Similar to Pastrana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. served as Biffle’s teammate for several years at RFK Racing. Stenhouse Jr. will also make his NCTS debut driving the No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet in the season opener.

“It’s such a cool thing that Niece Motorsports is doing with these tributes on our trucks in Daytona,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We lost a great person in Greg. He was one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever been a teammate with. Any time I see that number font, I always think of the Biff and what he was able to accomplish on and off the racetrack. It was a huge loss for all of us, and we hope to represent him well by putting it in victory lane.”

Following the race at Daytona, McFarland, Pastrana, and Stenhouse Jr. will sign all three race-used pit wall banners and donate them to Lake Norman Humane for fundraising purposes. Lake Norman Humane rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes companion animals. Through adoption, Lake Norman Humane makes new beginnings possible in the lives of nearly 800 animals per year.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take the green flag for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13, at 7:30 pm ET. Live coverage of the event will air on FOX Sports 1 and the NASCAR Racing Network.

