Jeremy Clements Racing Launches into New Era at Daytona Backed by All South Electric and One Stop Convenience Stores

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as the team readies itself for the inaugural NASCAR O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Series race, set for Valentine’s Day at Daytona International Speedway. Anchored by the longstanding support of One Stop Convenience Stores and All South Electric as co-primary sponsors and strengthened by a new technical alliance with the Haas Factory Team. Jeremy Clements will pilot the #51 Chevrolet into his 16th full-time O’Reilly season.

“This off-season was about building for the future, and forming a new alliance with the Haas Factory Team was a major part of that. It’s definitely pushed us harder than ever, but thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, I’ve never felt more confident heading into Daytona.” “The season opener will be Pure Raw Racing at its best, and with ASE and One Stop joining us for the first NASCAR O’Reilly’s Parts race, we’re ready to start strong and go after the checkered flag,” said Clements.

The United Rentals 300 is scheduled to take the green flag on Saturday, February 14, 2026, with Alliance Driveaway Solutions, All Weather Power Equipment, Kingdom Truck Sales, American Countertop, CPR Painting & Waterproofing, and Carolina Outpatient Detox serving as associate partners.

In addition to Daytona, One Stop Convenience Stores and All South Electric will serve as primary sponsors at multiple events throughout the 2026 season, including:

Atlanta, Bristol, Talladega, Nashville, Sonoma, Atlanta2, Daytona2, Bristol2, & Talladega2

Also joining as weekly associate sponsors: Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, and Dialed In focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, February 14th, 2026

Broadcast Information: 5:00 pm EST on CW & MRN

FAST FACTS

Best Start 8th – 2021

Best Finish 1st – 2022

32nd career start at Daytona

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

SOCIALS

X: @JClements51 @JCR_Clements51

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. Was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most credible reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers. All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals Whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently, We average 5000 units per year, as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all the Southeastern states. For more information, see www.allsouthelectric.com