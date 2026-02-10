Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
O'Reilly Series PR
Jobber Backs Hettinger Racing and Driver Luke Fenhaus at Daytona, Bringing Blue Collar Grit to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season Opener

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Home Service Software Company Partners With Driver Luke Fenhaus to Spotlight the Shared Mindset of High-Performance Operators

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2026) – Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, has joined Hettinger Racing and will serve as the primary partner for driver Luke Fenhaus and the No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the season-opening NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race Feb. 14 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Powering over 350,000 service pros across more than 50 industries, Jobber brings together quoting, scheduling, payments and customer communication in one platform. Jobber AI, the first purpose-built intelligence layer designed to meet the unique needs of service pros, is woven throughout the platform, driving results, delivering actionable insights, and keeping businesses responsive 24/7.

Beyond software, Jobber has a long track record of investing in blue collar businesses through its Jobber Grants program, events, free tools and educational resources that have helped hundreds of thousands of service pros connect with one another, become stronger business owners, and grow with confidence.

“NASCAR is all about athletes like Luke who know how to grind,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Drivers, crews and team owners are all focused on getting a little better every lap. That’s the same mindset we see in blue collar entrepreneurs – people who care deeply about their craft and are always looking for ways to run smarter and grow.”

Daytona serves as a double debut for Hettinger Racing and Fenhaus. Team owner Chris Hettinger is a veteran team owner in the grassroots Late Model ranks whose organization is making its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in the Feb. 14 United Rentals 300. Fenhaus is a Midwestern short-track star who is also making his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Daytona. Together, they aim to put the green-and-blue No. 5 Jobber Ford Mustang at the front of Saturday’s 38-car field.

“We’ve been steadily building toward this moment and we’re incredibly proud to have Jobber on our Ford Mustang for our first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race,” said Hettinger, who also owns Victory Custom Trailers in his home state of Michigan. “Our race team, and Luke in particular, embody Jobber’s customers. We’re hands on, always on the go, and we want to win. We don’t need anything slowing us down. Jobber understands that, and for a business owner like me, they’re essential to a smooth-running operation.”

Fenhaus has been making a steady climb up the NASCAR ladder, winning in Late Models to secure seats in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and now, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The 21-year-old from Wausau, Wisconsin, is a two-time ARCA winner who made 12 Truck Series starts in 2025, earning a career-best third-place finish after winning the pole June 7 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“Late Models are my foundation, ARCA helped me take the next step, and the Truck Series taught me what it takes to compete at a national level. To be making my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Daytona is something I’ve worked toward for a long time, and I’m ready for it.

“I’m proud to represent Jobber and gracious for their support. For a racer like me who’s scratching and clawing for every opportunity, their partnership means everything.”

Practice for the United Auto Rentals 300 takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 13. Qualifying begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 with the 120-lap race going green at 5 p.m. The CW will provide live, flag-to-flag coverage as will SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Jobber:

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability and scale with confidence. More than 350,000 service pros in over 50 industries – including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning and contracting – use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit jobber.com.

