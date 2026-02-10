SHELL INTRODUCES “RACE DAY REWARDS” PROGRAM FOR 2026 RACE SEASON

Shell ® Fuel Rewards®members will save 22¢ per gallon when filling up on every race day this season

HOUSTON, Texas (February 10) – Today, Shell announced a new and rewarding program for fans and all consumers tied to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race season. Starting with this Sunday’s race in Daytona, Shell ® Fuel Rewards® members can save 22¢ per gallon on all grades of Shellgasoline when opting in to the offer and filling up on race day.

Fans and consumers who are not Shell ® Fuel Rewards® members can simply download the Shell App to join Fuel Rewards and opt in to the offer to redeem the season-long benefit that runs the entire 10-month season from February to November*. Then, on every Cup Series scheduled race day, when fans and consumers go to their desired participating Shell station to fill up, the price will roll back 22¢ per gallon on all grades of Shellgasoline – including Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing this offer not only to motor racing fans, who are some of the most loyal fans in all of sports, but also to consumers as an introduction to the sport,” said Zoë Baldwin, General Manager of Mobility Marketing North America for Shell. “The Race Day Rewards program is unique in that it rewards all fans and general consumers alike, is simple to opt in to, and provides 37 opportunities to save at the pump all season long.”

Consumers can join the Shell ® Fuel Rewards® program via this link or via the Shell app: www.fuelrewards.com/racedayrewards.

“I believe that Shell provides many of the highest quality fuels and lubricants in the business,” said Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Darkhorse for Team Penske. “Now, with this amazing program, everyone has 37 opportunities, all season, to save 22 cents off per gallon on the scheduled race day! Sundays, and sometimes Saturdays, are special to me because I get to do what I love, but now fans can feel good about heading to the pump on race day!”

About Shell Motorsports

Shell USA, Inc. is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 49 states with approximately 12,000 Shell-branded stations. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®.

Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. Shell gains knowledge through these alliances to help address the mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe.

About Shell® Fuel Rewards®

The Shell® Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. Shell® Fuel Rewards® members earn fuel savings with their Shell fuel fill-ups, on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers, through participating restaurants and from their Shell convenience store purchases. These fuel savings can be redeemed at participating Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Shell Fuel Rewards® program, visit The Fuel Rewards® program at Shell – save on every fill | Shell USA, Inc. or download the Shell App.

Shell “Race Day Rewards” Rules and Restrictions:

*Restrictions apply. Limit 20 gallons. At participating Shell stations. Offer begins February 15, 2026 and ends November 8, 2026 (“Offer Period”). To qualify for this offer (“Race Day Rewards”) you must (1) be a current Fuel Rewards® member or join at http://www.Fuelrewards.com/racedayrewards (2) download or have downloaded the Shell App, (3) have linked or link your Fuel Rewards® account in the Shell App, and (4) activate the Race Day Reward on or before a scheduled NASCAR Cup race day during the Offer Period in the Shell App (members only need to opt-in once during the 2026 season). Upon activation, Shell® Fuel Rewards® members will be able to redeem the 22¢/gal savings only on scheduled NASCAR Race Days at a participating Shell station. In the event of a weather delay, members will be able to redeem the 22c/gal savings on the rescheduled race day. The offer earned from this promotion may stack with other reward balances in the member’s Shell® Fuel Rewards® account. To redeem this reward, enter your Alt ID or swipe a Fuel Rewards® card or a linked payment card prior to filling at a participating Shell station.

Void where prohibited, only available in US. Unless otherwise specified in the applicable offer terms, Fuel Rewards® savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase per vehicle or fraud limits placed by Shell and/or limits placed on your payment card by your financial institution, each of which may be lower. Dispenser may require a price of up to $0.109/gallon. Once you begin to dispense fuel using your Fuel Rewards® savings, you must dispense to the applicable offer’s gallon limit or you forfeit any remaining discounted gallons of fuel. If rewards from multiple offers are combined in a redemption, the lowest gallon limit for such offers will apply. If you have a rewards balance greater than the current per-gallon price of fuel, the price will roll down to the maximum capability of the fuel equipment, and your remaining rewards will be saved for a future fuel purchase. For purchases of $75 or more, please go inside to pay. Unbranded diesel and alternative fuels may not be eligible. To learn more, visit fuelrewards.com/status or call (888) 603-0473. Effective as of April 28,2025 the Fuel Rewards® program is owned and operated by Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US. Offers may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. Not valid where prohibited by law. Please see www.fuelrewards.com for complete Fuel Rewards® program details and Terms and Conditions. Other restrictions may apply. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.