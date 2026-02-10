Trans Am Series Unveils 2026 TA Cup National Championship Schedule

After Debuting in Western Championship in 2025, TA Cup Adds National Title in 2026

CHARLOTTE (February 10, 2026) — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announced that it will add a TA Cup National Championship title for Trans Am’s 60th-anniversary season. The 2026 TA Cup National Championship schedule features a five-track, six-race lineup that will showcase the class at some of North America’s most iconic road courses. The schedule builds on the momentum of a successful inaugural season in the Western Championship, which concluded with Ken Sutherland earning the title.

Introduced to provide a competitive and cost-conscious platform within the Trans Am paddock, the TA Cup class utilizes spec vehicles running under tightly-controlled regulations. The cars are all produced by Chris Evans Inc. (CEI), owned by two-time Western Championship title winner Chris Evans. The category emphasizes driver skill, consistency and racecraft, while delivering close competition and accessible entry points for teams and competitors across the country.

The TA Cup class utilizes high-performance spec tube-frame vehicles with silhouette bodies. The 2900-pound cars run on 18” Pirelli P ZERO slicks and utilize the previous generation of NASCAR engines. This season, the TA Cup cars will run unrestricted at a slightly lower weight than in 2025.

The 2026 TA Cup National Championship schedule will open at Sebring International Raceway (February 26-March 1), followed by a stop at Road Atlanta (March 12-15), before heading west for a doubleheader weekend at Sonoma Raceway (April 23-26). The championship fight will then wrap up with back-to-back weekends at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (June 18-21) and Road America (June 25-28).

The TA Cup class will also continue to run in the Western Championship alongside the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series and TA/GT classes, with five races at three venues. The Western Championship season will kick off at the Sonoma Raceway doubleheader (April 23-26) before returning to action with a doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (October 2-4). The season will conclude with the National Championship at COTA (October 29-November 1).

“Our TA Cup class has been growing, and it was time to offer them an expanded schedule for them to visit some of our best tracks,” said Trans Am President Andy Lally. “I think the events we have them scheduled for in 2026 will make for some great races and be a strong addition to the Trans Am Series.”

2026 National Championship TA Cup Schedule

Feb. 26-Mar.1 – Sebring International Raceway (Sebring, Fla.)

March 12-15 – Road Atlanta (Braselton, Ga.)

April 23-26 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)*

June 18-21 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.)

June 25-28 – Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

2026 Western Championship Schedule

April 23-26 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)*

October 2-4 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Salinas, Calif.)*

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

*Denotes Doubleheader

