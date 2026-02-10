Casey Roderick Begins ASA STARS National Tour Championship Assault with Rette Jones Racing at New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA, Fla: The offseason has taken the checkered flag, but Casey Roderick and Rette Jones Racing are ready to take the green flag in their pursuit of the 2026 ASA STARS National Tour championship, beginning Tuesday night at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Roderick, 33, returns for his third start under the Rette Jones Racing banner in the Sunshine State on February 10, looking to capitalize on the speed and promise shown in his first two appearances with the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization.

After proving capable of running up front and contending for the win, Roderick and the team arrive at New Smyrna poised to turn potential into a defining early-season statement.

“We showed a lot of speed the first couple of races with Rette Jones Racing, and that gives me a lot of confidence going into New Smyrna,” said Roderick, driver of the No. 30 Ford Mustang.

“The pieces are there — the preparation, the communication, the cars — now it’s about putting together a complete night. The ASA STARS National Tour is as competitive as it gets in Super Late Model racing, so you can’t afford mistakes. I feel like we’re in a position to contend, and if we execute the way we’re capable of, we’ll be right there when it matters.”

Rette Jones Racing is no stranger to Victory Lane at New Smyrna. In 2021, then-development driver Max Gutiérrez stormed to his first career ARCA Menards Series East victory at New Smyrna Speedway, outdueling Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith in a thrilling last-lap pass that cemented the organization’s strength on the Florida half-mile.

Five years later, Rette Jones Racing returns to the legendary short track with the same hunger and expectation — determined to add another chapter to its New Smyrna legacy and put Casey Roderick in position to contend for the trophy once again.

“New Smyrna is a place that rewards experience and patience,” added Roderick. “Rette Jones Racing has already proven they know how to win here, and that gives all of us confidence.

“The competition in the ASA STARS National Tour is tough every single week, but I feel like we have the right combination right now. If we qualify well, keep ourselves in position, and execute on restarts, we’ll have a shot at the win when it counts.”

A proven craftsman on the short tracks, Roderick, a native of Lawrenceville, Ga., has built his reputation on patience, tire management and an instinctive feel for changing track conditions — traits that consistently keep him in contention when races are decided in the closing laps.

From bullrings across the Southeast to marquee Super Late Model events, he has demonstrated a veteran’s ability to adapt, conserve and strike at the right moment.

As he embarks on a full-scale pursuit of the 2026 ASA STARS National Tour championship, Roderick is focused on channeling that experience into week-to-week consistency, understanding that titles aren’t won with speed alone, but with discipline, execution and an unwavering presence at the front of the field.

“Short track racing is all about being smart and putting yourself in position at the end,” said Roderick. “You can’t win the championship in one night, but you can definitely lose it.

“For us, it’s about consistency — maximizing every race, even on nights when we might not have the dominant car. If we keep putting ourselves in the mix and capitalize on opportunities, I believe we can be a serious factor in the championship fight all season long.”

Mark Rette, crew chief and Rette Jones Racing co-owner, believes having a driver of Roderick’s caliber positions the organization to contend from the drop of the green flag at New Smyrna Speedway all the way through the demanding ASA STARS National Tour schedule, which culminates at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with the prestigious All-American 400 in early November.

“Casey brings a level of experience and race craft that’s hard to teach,” said Rette. “He understands how to manage a race, how to communicate what the car needs, and how to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“Over the course of a long season, that matters. We’re not just looking at one race — we’re building toward something bigger, and I believe Casey gives us the leadership and consistency to win races and make a serious run at this championship.”

Port City Racecars, a premier manufacturer of championship-winning chassis and race parts, specializing in asphalt short-track racing will support Roderick’s championship effort in 2026.

The Clyde Hart Memorial is one of the premier events at New Smyrna Speedway, contested annually during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. The event honors Clyde Hart, the founding father of New Smyrna Speedway, whose vision and leadership helped establish the facility as a cornerstone of short track racing in Florida.

The two-day format begins on Monday, February 9, featuring Practice, Hamke Pole Qualifying, and the Last Chance Race. Tuesday, February 10, will see the 27th running of the prestigious 200-lap Clyde Hart Memorial main event, drawing top Super Late Model teams from across the country to one of the most historic venues in short track racing.

Fans who are unable to make it to the track will be able to watch live on tracktv.com or floracing.com.

Roderick qualified 11th for Tuesday night’s showdown.

