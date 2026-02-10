Wood Brothers Racing Race Week Briefing: DAYTONA 500

Event: DAYTONA 500

Date/Time: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Layout: 2.5-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR racing has produced its share of dramatic moments, but few can compare to the finish of the 1976 DAYTONA 500.

That race delivered a late-race showdown between the sport’s two most accomplished drivers, each competing for one of NASCAR’s dominant teams. When the dust settled, David Pearson emerged victorious in the Wood Brothers Mercury over Richard Petty in his Petty Enterprises Dodge, even as both drivers wrecked coming to the finish line in a moment that has become etched into NASCAR history.

This year, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team will pay tribute to that iconic victory with a paint scheme honoring Pearson’s win with the Wood Brothers. Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 will be contested 50 years to the day from the 1976 race, a milestone tied to what many still consider one of the greatest finishes the sport has ever seen.

Pearson’s win came down to instinct and experience. As the two leaders tangled in the closing moments, Pearson had the presence of mind to clutch the engine, allowing his battered car to continue rolling forward. He limped across the finish line to secure one of the Wood Brothers’ five DAYTONA 500 trophies. Of the NASCAR-record 63 races in which Pearson and Petty finished first and second to each other, the 1976 DAYTONA 500 remains the most remembered. Pearson won 33 of those head-to-head battles.

Pearson’s son Ricky was 20 years old at the time and watched the race from the Wood Brothers pit area. His view of the track was obstructed, and unlike today, there were no televisions in the pits to follow the action. Still, the final lap left an impression that has lasted a lifetime.

“We saw some smoke, and from the way the crowd was reacting we knew something was happening,” Pearson said. “We saw Richard come into sight, then when Daddy got moving the hollering got even louder.”

After taking the checkered flag, David Pearson completed his lap and drove down pit road, stopping near Petty’s pit stall.

“Richard stuck his head in the window, but I never knew what he said,” Ricky Pearson said. “We all climbed on the car and went to victory lane. Then when it was all over we got in the plane and flew home.”

Pearson said his father never really discussed what the win meant, but from Ricky’s perspective, few moments carried more weight.

“I was there as the child of the greatest driver who ever lived,” he said. “It was very emotional, right at the top as far as emotions.

“Hearing the reaction of the fans and all that went on make it a day I’ll never forget.”

That history is not lost on Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team. Still, once the green flag drops Feb. 15, their focus will turn to the present as they pursue a sixth Harley J. Earl Trophy for the Wood Brothers.

“Obviously, they’ve had a great history there, and it’s a race that we all as drivers put pressure on ourselves to go out and perform well and hopefully compete for the win,” Berry said. “It’s the biggest race of the year, and obviously being a part of the Wood Brothers and Team Penske, their cars have always been really strong at those races and being able to capitalize on that is something that’s obviously really important to us.

“So hopefully we can go do that and avoid all the trouble to be there at the end and give ourselves a shot at it.”

Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, led by crew chief Miles Stanley, begin their second season together with much of the group intact from 2025, a continuity Berry believes will help build momentum.

“I think it helps put us in a better spot,” Berry said. “Obviously, the last couple of years in the Cup Series have been with two different organizations, and now going back to this and having the same group, the same crew chief, the same engineers, really the same everybody, so it just kind of builds more fluidity.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re starting over and learning each other as much. It’s made the offseason maybe go a little bit longer, maybe a little bit more refreshing because you’re not doing as much random things that you have to check off in the offseason.

“I’m excited for it. I feel like Miles and I have had a really good relationship, and now Miles is going into his second year as a crew chief as well, so I know he’s only going to keep getting better.

“I feel like we’re poised to have a really strong year.”

Thursday, February 12

Eddie and Len Wood will participate in a Q&A session at the Ford Display in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone at 3:30 p.m.

Eddie and Len Wood will participate in the SiriusXM Live Show in the Daytona International Speedway Infield Fan Zone at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13

Josh Berry will make an appearance at the Ford Display in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Zone at 3:15 p.m. for a Q&A session.

Josh Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers Racing merchandise unit beginning at 3:30 p.m. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

