Front Row Motorsports: Chandler Smith and the No. 36 QuickTie Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 36 QuickTie Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Chandler Smith Notes

After a successful first season at Front Row Motorsports (FRM), highlighted by two wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Chandler Smith will make his first attempt for the team in the Cup Series driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Daytona 500. Smith has a career best finish of 6th at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. “I’m really excited to take a shot at the Daytona 500 with the FRM Cup Series program,” said Smith. “This organization is known for its speed at superspeedways, and I am going to give it my best shot to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy or help my teammates if I am in the position to do so in the end. I greatly appreciate the opportunity and will do my part to get FRM off to a great start to the 2026 Cup season, while I pursue my primary goal this year in winning the 2026 Truck Series Championship.”

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) will join Smith as the primary partner of the No. 36 Ford. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

Matheus Lumber will also join Smith for the event. Founded in 1932 and family owned and operated ever since, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials serving customers nationwide. Matheus proudly operates as a mill-direct distributor for the multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial construction markets, offering full-scope construction packages that include framing lumber, sheathing, engineered wood products, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope systems, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition to its construction expertise, Matheus also supports industrial customers with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form applications.

“Any time you get a chance to race your way into the Daytona 500, it’s something you don’t take for granted. This No. 36 QuickTie Ford team has been working hard, and we’re ready to make the most of the opportunity,” said Smith.

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Car Chief: Tony Manzer

Engineer: Jairo Leal

Mechanic: Doug Miller

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Mechanic: Tyler Blankenship

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Transport Driver: Dexter Altman

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Malcolm Van Buren

Rear Tire Changer: Bryan Backus

Tire Carrier: Brett Sanchelli

Jackman: Miller Gibbs

Fueler: Adam Lewis

ABOUT QUICKTIE

ABOUT MATHEUS LUMBER

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.