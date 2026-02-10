Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team
Daytona 500 Competition Notes
Daytona 500
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Event: Race 2 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
This weekend marks Zane Smith’s fourth Daytona 500 start and his third time competing in the “Great American Race” with Front Row Motorsports. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith has a career best finish of 13th at the Daytona International Speedway, finishing 13th in three events at the track.
Smith has seen Victory Lane at the Daytona International Speedway twice, capturing the checkered flag in 2022 and 2023 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the superspeedway.
Speedy Cash will return as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. This will be Speedy Cash’s second Daytona 500 as the primary partner with Smith. “Speedy Cash is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, Community Choice Financial Family of Brands. “We are very proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent Speedy Cash with class”. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”. For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.
“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the year, and superspeedways have always been a strength for Front Row Motorsports,” said Smith. “Having won at Daytona with this team in the Truck Series gives me a lot of belief going into the weekend, and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.