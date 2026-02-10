Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

This weekend marks Zane Smith’s fourth Daytona 500 start and his third time competing in the “Great American Race” with Front Row Motorsports. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith has a career best finish of 13th at the Daytona International Speedway, finishing 13th in three events at the track.

Smith has seen Victory Lane at the Daytona International Speedway twice, capturing the checkered flag in 2022 and 2023 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the superspeedway.

Speedy Cash will return as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. This will be Speedy Cash’s second Daytona 500 as the primary partner with Smith. “Speedy Cash is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, Community Choice Financial Family of Brands. “We are very proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent Speedy Cash with class”. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”. For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.

“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the year, and superspeedways have always been a strength for Front Row Motorsports,” said Smith. “Having won at Daytona with this team in the Truck Series gives me a lot of belief going into the weekend, and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.