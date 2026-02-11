CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: AJ Allmendinger Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet – 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:

Regarding Greg Biffle and memories with him, and the special number font on your car

“Yeah, first and foremost it’s sad that we have to run it. Greg was somebody that I had many battles with on the racetrack and there were some competition meetings that we had some battles with as well. All fun memories, but the impact that he had in the community after he retired and obviously the floods and the everything that he did for that stand out. Then you start hearing the trickle-down effect of everything he was doing. He was just a great person, and I enjoyed him and when he would come back to the racetrack and pick up conversations that we probably hadn’t had in a couple of years like they were five minutes ago. So I am sure there was a process of checking with Roush and making sure it was okay, but to us, it was a no brainer to do it if they allowed it. And hopefully this race is special for so many reasons, but if we were able to pull into victory lane on Sunday night it would be just a little bit more knowing that the font on the side of the car and what it means.”

Any memories that you can share about Greg Biffle, that stand out?

“Yeah, I have got one in the competition meeting where we had a little bit of an argument after and what I laugh about is the argument was quite heated, and it was very heated. I think we were both raging at each other and then I went into my spiel about my racecar and then literally like two minutes later he was like, ‘man, your car was doing the same thing?’ and I was like, ‘yeah I had the same issue’ and it was like 20 minutes that just happened didn’t happen. I remember I walked out of the meeting, and I just started laughing about it. Because that was the type of person he was and how we both are. Its like one minute we were about to get in each other’s face and then we were like ‘yeah, yeah, our cars are doing the same thing’, and it never happened. So, the battles on the racetrack were a lot of fun, but that one, the competition meeting will always stand out to me.”

What do you remember about your first Daytona 500?

“The first one I made, or the first two I attended and didn’t make? Because the first two years were gut-wrenching and just absolute sadness. Because I got wrecked in lap seven of my first attempt at it in the Duels, when they had 68 cars here and I was at another race team that I will not mention. Then the next year, I was like a half of a car length from making it and didn’t make it. So, the first two years here were gut-wrenching and the third year here, I had to race my way in and honestly had a shot to win it. It was rain-shortened that year and finished third and that, in a way, is what kept me going in the sport. So, without finishing third there, I don’t know if I would have had a continued career in NASCAR.”

Regarding having the same teammate heading into this year

“The situation that I just talked about, in trying to keep at least some things together. You know, I think there is a little bit of change on the crew side of it but for the most part with Ty (Dillon) and myself, and the crew chiefs, and some of the engineers….I think we have brought in some good people, building our own bodies and we have to bring in some people and its strengthened the race team on that. But on the Ty side of it, I have known Ty for a long time but I have never generally worked with him till last year and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I feel like we kind of have the same personalities of the way we work together. So, to have him back is huge for our race team to just keep that together. Really that helps too in just going off a notebook and not having any data, knowing the stuff that we felt last year so that we can kind of work on that this year maybe when we are off a little bit on a race weekend and just go back to using the notes that we had last year, because that is all we got.”

How are you approaching the Daytona 500 this year?

“I approach it like I always do. First you want to finish, but you just go through the process of the week. And I feel like we will have fast race cars – we typically do at the superspeedways. But, a lot of guys will have fast race cars, so I kind of more judge it after the Duel. Qualifying, unless you are on the front row, doesn’t mean anything. I judge it after the Duel and see what kind of car you got as far as handling-wise, drafting-wise, and then you go from there. You just try to make the right moves on Sunday. I feel like it’s always the same thing, you don’t want to be in the big one and you definitely don’t want to be the cause of it. That is the first goal. Hopefully you make the right moves, and you have a shot at the end of the race.”

What is the scariest moment you have had at this racetrack, where you have been like you will never forget it?

“All of them. We are all psycho out there. Generally, I think we are all pretty calm and then we strap the helmet on and it cuts off the oxygen to our heads, and we become morons out there. So they are all hairy. There are many wrecks that I should have been in, the ones that I have been in hurt, and you are out there and you are four-wide on lap 12 and you are like, ‘this is stupid, what are we doing?’. Then you are, ‘I am just going to lay back’, and then no, I am like ‘I am just going to run and why not stick it up in there?’. So, yeah, it’s all crazy.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.