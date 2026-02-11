CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Austin Dillon Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet – 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:

Daytona is a place you’ve won at before. Does it feel any different coming back every year? Does it change at all for you? Do you get any more excited?

“I think ever since I won the Daytona 500, I just enjoy coming through the tunnel. The opportunity to go back to victory lane here because you’ve done it before, it just feels obtainable. If you put yourself in good positions, it usually pays off. So we try and make the right decisions at the right time. It’s high-speed chess out there.”

Inaudible.

“Yeah, I think we’re in cleanup mode. I think we’re cleaning up the shop. We’re doing a good job doing the things we’ve needed to do. I think we straightened up, I guess is the best thing. But now we’re cleaning up; we’re doing a good job of turning everything over and making sure that we’re getting the best out of our cars. I think you’ll see that this year. I’m excited about the new Chevy body, looking forward to tonight, see how we qualify and then go race in the Duals.”

Inaudible.

“You just feel blessed by the opportunity and you are overwhelmed at times. That first time here and driving the No. 3. It was a heck of an experience. I had a lot of media around me. It’s a little different than today. I remember walking to the car and barely having enough oxygen. Just trying to get people to back up when we drove the 3 car that first year.”

You’re one of the handful of people that’s experienced what it’s like to win a 500. What’s the difference for the team by coming out of week one of the season with that win?

“Words can’t explain how big it is for your race shop and how much it can carry you for a long time. Especially in the old format. Now you got to go right back to work. You can’t take a weekend off. It’s hard to enjoy it. You do because it’s the biggest race of the year. But it’s a little different.”

