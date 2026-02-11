HendrickCars.com, Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels extend with Hendrick Motorsports

LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS SECURE CORE OF NO. 5 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 11, 2026) – Hendrick Motorsports has signed defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and majority sponsor HENDRICKCARS.COM to matching five-year contract extensions, solidifying one of the most successful partnerships in modern NASCAR through the 2031 season.

In addition, Hendrick Motorsports has signed crew chief Cliff Daniels, 37, to a multi-year contract extension, cementing him atop the pit box for the iconic No. 5 Chevrolet. Since being paired in 2021, Daniels and Larson have won two championships (2021, 2025) and led the Cup Series in nearly every major statistical category.

HENDRICKCARS.COM will continue to serve as the primary sponsor of Larson and the No. 5 team for 35 of 38 Cup Series race weekends, representing one of the most extensive single-team sponsorship commitments in the sport.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership with our teammates at Hendrick Motorsports,” said Jeffrey “JB” Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Since 2021, the program has consistently delivered a nearly three-to-one return with record-breaking traffic to HENDRICKCARS.COM, over $80 million in television exposure and tens of millions of social media engagements. As we enter our company’s 50th anniversary year, racing has driven results and united our teammates in such a powerful way that extending our relationship with Kyle, Cliff, and this championship team was a no-brainer.”

Larson, 33, has amassed 32 career points-paying victories in the elite NASCAR Cup Series, including 26 since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 – 10 more than any other driver. In that span, he has won two championships, two NASCAR All-Star Races (2021, 2023) and leads all drivers in wins, runner-up finishes (18), top-five finishes (78), top-10 finishes (103), and laps led (7,149). Over the last five seasons, Larson has led 2,058 more laps than any other driver.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue my career with Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said. “This team, this organization and this family have given me everything I need to compete at the highest level. We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and JB for believing in me, and I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

In addition to his accomplishments on the track, Larson remains deeply involved in the community. The Elk Grove, California, native launched the Kyle Larson Foundation in 2021, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to support hands-on charitable organizations that benefit youth, families and communities in need.

“When you look at what it takes to succeed at the highest level year after year, it starts with people,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle is one of the most complete drivers in our sport. His talent, work ethic and instincts give us a chance to win every time we race. Cliff is a true servant leader who brings out the best in everyone around him and sets the standard for how we go to the track. Having HENDRICKCARS.COM alongside this group continues to create real, measurable value for our automotive business. Together, it’s a combination that will keep winning races and competing for championships for a long time.”

HENDRICKCARS.COM maintains one of the strongest and most diverse marketing footprints in North American auto racing. Since 2007, the brand has supported nearly 30 drivers across NASCAR’s three national series, along with competitors in INDYCAR, NHRA, IMSA, the CARS Tour, High Limit Racing, and various dirt series. In 2026, it will also serve as the majority sponsor of driver Corey Day and the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports team in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series.

ABOUT HENDRICKCARS.COM:

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop nearly 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 133 franchises and 26 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, the company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs more than 11,000 people in its 96 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HENDRICKCARS.COM.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.