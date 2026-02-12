BetMGM Launches BetMGM Speedway Game Featuring Richard Childress Racing

Exclusive casino game available ahead of NASCAR’s biggest week of the season

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY (February 12, 2026) – BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Richard Childress Racing (RCR), its partner since 2021, announced the launch of BetMGM Speedway. BetMGM Speedway represents BetMGM’s ongoing commitment to strengthening crossover experiences between sports betting and iGaming. BetMGM Speedway is available now at BetMGM Casino in Michigan and BetMGM Casino and Borgata Online in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In BetMGM Speedway, players can back RCR’s iconic car numbers—the No. 8 driven by Kyle Busch and the No. 3 driven by Austin Dillon. BetMGM Speedway is a new, innovative fast game that brings the adrenaline and action of high-speed stock car racing to iGaming. It features a 94% RTP, high volatility, and a maximum payout of 10,000x the total bet. Players can place up to two simultaneous bets, one on each race car, and customize their wagering with features such as auto play and auto cashout.

“Partnering with RCR for BetMGM Speedway allows us to capture the elements of racing, such as acceleration and split-second decision-making, in a casino game,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer at BetMGM. “BetMGM Speedway is another way to get racing season off to a flying start.”

Mike Verlander, president of Richard Childress Racing, said, “BetMGM Speedway is a strong example of the collaborative nature between RCR and BetMGM. BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting and online gaming industry and RCR is proud to help BetMGM capture the thrill of racing leading into one of our sport’s biggest races.”

RCR collaborated with BetMGM to bring authentic team elements into the experience, including the visual identity of each car and number. While drivers are not featured physically, their symbolic presence brings a layer of recognition to the game.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM’s already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

