Carson Hocevar to Drive Young’s Motorsports No. 42 Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR Cup Series standout Carson Hocevar will pilot the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener, the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, on Saturday, February 14.

Hocevar, 23, will make a one-race appearance with the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway, with Zeigler Automotive Group serving as the primary marketing partner of the No. 42 Chevrolet.

“Any time you get the opportunity to race at Daytona, it’s special,” said Hocevar. “I’m excited for the chance to race with Young’s Motorsports in the United Rentals 300.

“Superspeedway racing is always intense, and Daytona is a place where preparation and execution matter just as much as speed.

“I’m thankful to Zeigler Automotive Group for their support and looking forward to the challenge.”

The United Rentals 300 will mark Hocevar’s inaugural NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the “World Center of Racing” and just his ninth career appearance at Daytona International Speedway, coming one day before he competes in his third Daytona 500.

A native of Portage, Michigan, Hocevar brings experience across NASCAR’s national touring divisions, including the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year has established himself as one of the sport’s most versatile young competitors while continuing to compete full-time at NASCAR’s highest level.

Hocevar will perform triple duty during Speedweeks, also competing for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 on Friday night, February 13, before driving the Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Great American Race.

Industry veteran Andrew Abbott will serve as crew chief for the No. 42 Chevrolet for the 120-lap contest on Saturday evening.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, operating 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the family-owned organization employs more than 2,500 people and is consistently recognized among the nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

“At Zeigler, we believe in backing individuals who show relentless drive and commitment to excellence,” said President and CEO Aaron Zeigler of Zeigler Automotive Group and Zeigler Racing.

“Carson embodies that mindset every time he gets behind the wheel, and sponsoring him at Daytona was an easy decision. We’re proud to see the Zeigler No. 42 take the track with Young’s Motorsports at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.”

Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young believes Hocevar’s addition provides valuable experience to the organization as it opens its third season of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

“Carson brings a lot of experience for a young driver, especially at the Cup Series level,” said Tyler Young.

“Daytona is a race where discipline, communication, and execution are critical, and having someone with his background and aggression in the car is an asset for our team. We’re thankful to Zeigler Automotive Group and all of our partners for their support and look forward to kicking off the season with a solid effort.”

In addition to his on-track duties, Hocevar will participate in a fan autograph signing on Friday, February 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET at Luckiest Man Sports Cards, located in Orange Park, Florida.

Founded in 2022, Luckiest Man Sports Cards is a brick-and-mortar trading card storefront that buys, sells, and trades sports, entertainment, and TCG trading cards, with a focus on keeping the hobby fun and affordable for collectors of all ages.

The appearance reflects Hocevar’s continued support of the collector community, a passion rooted in his family’s ownership of Scott’s Sports Cards, Coins & Jewelry in Portage, Michigan.

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Zeigler Automotive Group:

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among

the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction.

Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan.

﻿Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.