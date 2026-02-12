Garrett Mitchell, a.k.a. Cleetus McFarland Returns to ARCA Menards Series Competition at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla: He’s back.

Garrett Mitchell — better known as Cleetus McFarland — flanked by his millions of YouTube subscribers, returns to ARCA Menards Series competition this weekend at Daytona International Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 200.

McFarland heads back to the site of his ARCA Menards Series debut — a performance that showed promise before two early-race incidents ultimately sidelined the Bradenton, Florida native.

He returns to the World Center of Racing with momentum on his side, including a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway last April — the other drafting track on the ARCA schedule — and a strong preseason showing at the 2.5-mile superspeedway that saw Rette Jones Racing place inside the top-10 with McFarland at the helm.

Confident heading back to Daytona, McFarland eyes his third top-10 finish in just his fifth series start — while also embracing the opportunity to shock the field with his first career ARCA Menards Series victory on one of the discipline’s biggest stages.

“Daytona demands respect,” said McFarland. “Last time we were here, we showed speed but didn’t get the finish we deserved. That’s just how superspeedway racing goes sometimes.

“I’ve learned a lot since that first start, and the Rette Jones Racing guys have brought a fast hot rod. If we execute, stay out of trouble and put ourselves in position late, there’s no reason we can’t be in the mix with 10 to go. And once you’re there, anything can happen.”

Since his debut, McFarland has capitalized on every opportunity to gain experience, adding two superspeedway races and two practice sessions to his résumé as he prepares for the 80-lap showdown and the chance to demonstrate his growth in front of his more than 4.07 million subscribers.

“Seat time is everything at these places,” McFarland said. “You can study film and talk about it all you want, but until you’re in the draft making decisions at 190 miles per hour, it’s different.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is how the air works and how to manage the runs. Two races and a couple of practice sessions might not sound like much, but that experience adds up. I’m a lot more confident in the pack now, and that lets you focus on racing instead of just surviving.”

It’s a busy weekend for McFarland.

In addition to his duties in the ARCA Menards Series garage, he’ll also make the walk over to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage, where he is set to make his series debut in Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250, piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

McFarland earned his NASCAR superspeedway clearance following a productive test session at Rockingham Speedway on February 10, positioning him for his first start at the national level in the Truck Series.

The event will also feature action sports legend Travis Pastrana, placing two crossover icons under the same Niece Motorsports banner for the superspeedway showdown.

McFarland, 30, intends to carry over the experience gained in Friday night’s Truck Series opener into Saturday afternoon’s third career ARCA Menards Series superspeedway start.

“There’s no substitute for real race laps,” McFarland said. “Running the Truck race Friday night gives me another chance to feel the draft, understand the runs and get comfortable making moves in traffic. The goal is to take everything I learn and apply it right away on Saturday.”

Though the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series trucks demand different inputs behind the wheel than their ARCA counterparts, the lessons learned in the draft — timing runs, managing air and navigating tight packs — are transferable skills that McFarland intends to carry from Friday into Saturday.

“The Truck and the ARCA car definitely drive different, but the fundamentals at a superspeedway are the same,” McFarland said. “You’re still managing air, reading runs and making split-second decisions in the draft. The more laps I get in that environment, the better I understand the rhythm of it — and that’s what really carries over.”

Kenetik, a ketone-based performance drink formulated to enhance energy, focus and mental clarity, will return to support McFarland in ARCA Menards Series competition this season.

Backed by science, Kenetik harnesses the power of bioidentical ketones to deliver clean, sustained energy without caffeine or sugar. Each serving contains 12 grams of pure bioidentical ketones, engineered to support brain function and overall performance.

“I’m excited to have Kenetik back with us for ARCA this season,” McFarland said. “They believed in what we’re building, and I take a lot of pride in representing partners who invest in our program.

“We’ve built something special together, and I’m committed to giving them maximum visibility both on the track and across our channels. As we continue to grow in 2026, I want to make sure Kenetik stays right there in the spotlight with us.”

Rette Jones Racing co-owner and crew chief Mark Rette is confident McFarland can surpass expectations this weekend at Daytona.

“Cleetus has put in the work,” Rette said. “You can see the progression every time he straps in. He’s more comfortable in the draft, he’s asking the right questions and he’s starting to understand the rhythm and decision-making that superspeedway racing demands. If we execute and stay out of trouble, I believe we can surprise some people.”

Rette Jones Racing and McFarland will also honor the memory of former NASCAR icon Greg Biffle, who tragically died in a plane crash in December 2025 along with his wife, two children and three others in an accident in Statesville, North Carolina.

The NASCAR community has embraced the phrase “Be Like Biff” in recent weeks as a tribute to Biffle’s competitive spirit, generosity, selflessness and love of life — a mantra McFarland and the team plan to carry with them into this weekend’s event as they celebrate his legacy while pursuing success at Daytona.

Just like last February, McFarland will have a Rette Jones Racing teammate for Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Late Model standout Kole Raz will pilot the No. 76 Ford Mustang in association with Wayne Peterson Motorsports.

The General Tire 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thursday, February 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. ET. General Tire group pole qualifying is set for Friday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to take the green flag the following afternoon, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET. The start of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX for the second consecutive year, with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 providing radio coverage. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the vision of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, preparation and a relentless, never-give-up attitude.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR continues to expand its footprint across multiple platforms.

﻿In 2026, the team plans to field a full-time entry in the ASA STARS National Tour, while also competing in the ARCA Menards Series and other motorsports disciplines as part of its continued growth and competitive expansion.

Beyond its on-track efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical and setup expertise through its technical alliance partnership program, supplying teams with engineering support, chassis consultation, and race-day insight designed to elevate performance and foster long-term success.