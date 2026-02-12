Gus Dean Carries Momentum into Daytona ARCA Season Opener with Nitro Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.: In his last two trips to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, three-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean has left the World Center of Racing on top.

Now, ahead of his ARCA Menards Series return in Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 200, the Bluffton, South Carolina native rides a wave of momentum at a track that, prior to the 2024 season, had long been his arch nemesis.

Dean will make his first ARCA Menards Series start since the middle of the 2024 season at Michigan International Speedway this weekend, marking his debut with Nitro Motorsports as part of a limited schedule for the organization in 2026.

Touted as one of the discipline’s premier superspeedway racers, Dean aims to continue refining his craft and leave the 2.5-mile oval with his second consecutive checkered flag at the World Center of Racing.

Dean returned to the Daytona International Speedway last month, pacing a five-car contingent of Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camrys around the historic 2.5-mile oval and posting the fastest lap during preseason testing.

Nearly a month later, Dean remains upbeat about his return to Daytona, aiming to deliver Nitro Motorsports its most significant victory yet in ARCA Menards Series competition.

“Daytona has definitely become one of my favorite places to race,” said Dean.

“For a long time, it felt like this place owed us one, but the last couple of trips have shown what we’re capable of when everything comes together.

“Nitro Motorsports brought a lot of speed to the test, and I’m confident we’ll unload with something we can contend with on Saturday. If we execute, manage the draft and put ourselves in position late, I like our chances.”

﻿Paired with new crew chief Shane Wilson, Dean said the chemistry between driver and veteran leader was almost immediate.

With Wilson’s proven track record on superspeedway-style tracks, Dean believes the partnership provides all the right ingredients to secure his fourth career victory in the ARCA Menards Series.

“Shane has won a lot of races at this level and has been part of some major superspeedway programs,” Dean said.

“From the first conversation, we were on the same page about what I need in the car and how these races tend to play out. Daytona is all about preparation and putting yourself in position at the end, and I feel like with Shane on top of the box, we have the experience and leadership to make the right calls when it matters most.”

With 50 cars expected for the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, the avid Mud Truck winner understands the level of competition will mirror — if not exceed — what he faced in 2024.

Still, with every race comes an opportunity to learn, adapt and make a positive statement on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Dean is hungry.

Hungry to return to Victory Lane, prove his recent success at Daytona is no fluke and cement his place as one of the premier superspeedway racers in the ARCA Menards Series garage.

“Daytona means a lot to me and my family,” Dean said. “We’ve poured so much into this sport over the years, and to have the opportunity to win at a place like this — it’s special.

“The history here, the atmosphere, everything about it raises the stakes. I’d love nothing more than to give Nick Tucker and everyone at Nitro Motorsports a milestone win. They’ve worked incredibly hard to build this program, and being able to put them in Victory Lane at Daytona would mean just as much to me as it would to them.”

Ahead of his 71st career start in the ARCA Menards Series, Dean’s No. 25 Nitro Motorsports Toyota will carry support from CAB Installers, Impact Racing and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.

The partnership adds additional meaning to Dean’s return to Daytona, as the team looks to honor those who have sacrificed while competing on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

“It’s an honor to represent CAB Installers, Impact Racing and Folds of Honor this weekend,” Dean said.

“Anytime you can race for something bigger than yourself, especially at a place like Daytona, it adds even more motivation to get the job done.”

In 70 career ARCA Menards Series starts, Dean has earned two poles, three victories, 22 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes entering his ninth series start at Daytona International Speedway.

For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@GusDean) and X | Twitter (@GusDean).

For more information on Nitro Motorsports, please contact Nick Tucker via email HERE or visit them online at RaceNitro.com.

﻿The General Tire 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thursday, February 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. ET. General Tire group pole qualifying is set for Friday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to take the green flag the following afternoon, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET. The start of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX for the second consecutive year, with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 providing radio coverage. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities.

About Nitro Motorsports:

Nitro Motorsports is a multi-platform professional racing organization competing in Club and National-level karting, the ARCA Menards Series, the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli and Toyota GR Cup North America.

With a proven foundation in driver development and technical excellence, Nitro Motorsports provides one of the most complete talent pipelines in North American motorsports.