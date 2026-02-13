Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway: General Tire 200 Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying Notes

By Official Release
3 Minute Read
  • Gus Dean (No. 25 CAB Installers / IMPACT Toyota) earned the pole for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Dean turned a lap of 49.133 seconds / 183.176 miles per hour to earn his third career series pole and first since the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2018. Dean will be looking for his second Daytona win in three seasons on Saturday; he also won at Daytona in 2024.
  • Dean’s Nitro Motorsports teammate Isabella Robusto (No. 5 Mobil 1 Toyota) will start alongside on the front row after turning in a lap at 49.191 seconds / 182.960 miles per hour. It’s her third career front row start; she earned her first career series pole at Kansas Speedway in 2024 and started second last summer at Michigan International Speedway.
  • Robusto’s second-place qualifying effort is the best for a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway since Gracie Trotter started second in 2021.
  • Hometown hero Daniel Dye (No. 24 Champion Container Ford) qualified third in his first ARCA Menards Series start since 2022. Dye finished 21st in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona in 2025; he finished third in his only ARCA Menards Series start at Daytona in 2022. Sean Corr (No. 8 Nesco / STS / The Trans Group Chevrolet), the 2012 Daytona pole winner, set an identical speed and will start alongside in fourth.
  • Garrett Mitchell (No. 30 Kenetik Ford), known to his fans as Cleetus McFarland, qualified fifth, with Canadian Derek White (No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford) in sixth. Bobby Earnhardt (No. 89 SmartGrid Integrations Chevrolet), Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell (No. 17 RAM Trucks Chevrolet), Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 1st Auto Group Toyota) and Robbie Kennealy (No. 41 Jan’s Towing Ford) rounded out the top ten in qualifying.
  • Jake Bollman (No. 20 SynerFuse Toyota) and Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) both had their times disallowed for being low across the height sticks after qualifying. Both took provisionals and will start the race in row 17.
  • The ARCA Menards Series returns to Daytona International Speedway in February for the 63rd Annual Daytona ARCA 200. On-track activity starts with practice on Thursday, February 12, with the starting field determined in qualifying on Friday, February 13. The Daytona ARCA 200 is set for noon on Saturday, February 14 and will be televised live on FOX. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Live timing & scoring data for all on-track activities can be found at ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA  

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).  

About Menards 

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states.  Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building.  You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more.  To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro! 

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture.  Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries.  And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.  

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too!  For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services. 

