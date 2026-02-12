ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway: General Tire 200 Practice Notes and Results

As the organization did in the January Pre-Race Practice, Nitro Motorsports swept the top six positions in the running order in practice for the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Former Talladega Superspeedway winner Jake Finch (No. 15 Phoenix Toyota) led the way over 2024 Daytona winner Gus Dean (No. 25 CAB Installers / IMPACT Toyota), Thomas Annuniata (No. 70 JBL Toyota), Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota), Wesley Slimp (No. 90 Road Ready Foundation Toyota), and Jake Bollman (No. 20 SynerFuse Toyota). Finch’s fast lap was 48.878 seconds / 184.132 miles per hour.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Daniel Dye (No. 24 Champion Container Ford) was the fastest non-Nitro Motorsports car in the 55-minute session. Dye timed in at 49.110 seconds / 183.262 miles per hour.

KLAS Motorsports teammates Glen Reen (No. 07 New Wave Bath Ford) and Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 Dak’s Markets Chevrolet) were eighth and ninth respectively. Reen’s lap was 49.121 seconds / 183.221 miles per hour; Jankowiak timed in at 49.143 seconds / 183.139 miles per hour.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) was tenth with a quick lap of 49.159 seconds / 183.079 miles per hour. Jack Wood (No. 28 Road Ranger Chevrolet) turned in the exact same lap time driving for Pinnacle Racing Group, the reigning ARCA Menards Series championship team and the defending winners at Daytona. The team won last year with Brenden “Butterbean” Queen driving.

Other notables include Timothy “Mini” Tyrell (No. 17 RAM Trucks Chevrolet) in 12th, Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 1st Auto Group Toyota) in 13th, Garett Mitchell (No. 30 Kenetik Ford) in 16th, Taylor Reimer (No. 77 BuzzBallz Chevrolet) in 27th, and former Daytona pole sitter Willie Mullins (No. 3 CorvetteParts.net Ford) in 31st.

Caleb Costner (No. 93 Piedmont Outfitters Toyota) stalled exiting pit road to bring out the only caution period of the 55-minute session.

The 40-car starting field for the General Tire 200 will be determined in Friday’s Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying. Drivers will be sent out in groups of eight cars – one group will be made up of eight cars – for four minutes, which should be enough for three timed laps. Each driver’s fasted lap will be the lap of record. The top 32 drivers will lock in on speed, with four provisionals reserved based on 2025 owner points and four positions reserved for eligible Golden A teams.

The ARCA Menards Series returns to Daytona International Speedway in February for the 63rd Annual Daytona ARCA 200. On-track activity starts with practice on Thursday, February 12, with the starting field determined in qualifying on Friday, February 13. The Daytona ARCA 200 is set for noon on Saturday, February 14 and will be televised live on FOX. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

