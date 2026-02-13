Ty Majeski speeds to Truck opener pole at Daytona

Ty Majeski capitalized in his first laps piloting the iconic No. 88 Menards/ThoSport Racing Ford F-150 entry by capturing the pole position for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13.

The event’s qualifying format consisted of two single-truck qualifying rounds. In the first round, each of the 44 competitors entered to bid for starting spots cycled around Daytona through a single-timed lap. At the conclusion of the first qualifying round, the top-10 fastest competitors transferred to the second and final round, where they each ran a single qualifying lap while battling for the pole position.

During the first qualifying round, Majeski, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion from Seymour, Wisconsin, posted the fastest lap at 176.675 mph in 51.941 seconds. As a result, he was one of 10 competitors to transfer to the final round. In the latest round, he utilized his speed from the first session to knock Michael McDowell off the top of the qualifying chart and wrap up the pole with a pole-winning lap at 176.883 mph in 50.881 seconds.

With the pole, Majeski notched his 12th Truck Series career pole, his third at Daytona and his first since the 2023 championship event at Phoenix Raceway, the latter of which was where he proceeded to win his first series title.

The 2026 Truck Series season is scheduled to mark Majeski’s fifth consecutive full-time campaign in the series and first piloting the No. 88 Ford F-150 entry for ThorSport Racing, with Majeski assuming the entry over the retired three-time series champion Matt Crafton. As Majeski prepares to commence his pursuit of a second series title, he will first pursue his first series’ victory at Daytona on Friday night to commence the 2026 racing season.

Majeski will share the front row with Michael McDowell, the latter of whom is piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports. McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion from Glendale, Arizona, was the second-highest qualifier following the first session at 176.554 mph in 50.976 seconds. His time during the final session was 50.939 seconds at 176.682 mph.

Tanner Gray, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger qualified in the top five, respectively. Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Jake Garcia, Giovanni Ruggiero and Chandler Smith, all of whom transferred to the final qualifying session, completed the top-10 starting spots.

Notably, the following drivers, including, Christian Eckes, Cleetus Mitchell, Travis Pastrana, Taylor Gray, Tony Stewart, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, John Hunter Nemechek, Brenden Queen, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Andres Perez De Lara, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Hemric, Frankie Muniz and Layne Riggs will start 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 27th, 28th, 30th, 32nd and 35th, respectively.

Despite not qualifying inside the top-36 mark, Mini Tyrrell, winner of Kaulig Racing’s ‘Race For the Seat’ reality show, was granted an OEM RAM provisional that will enable him to start the Daytona opener at the tail end of the field in 37th place.

Meanwhile, the remaining competitors that included Bryan Dauzat, Timmy Hill, Justin Carroll, Tyler Tomassi, Norm Begnning, Toni Breidinger and Greg Van Alst did not qualify for the main event.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

1. Ty Majeski, 176.883 mph, 50.881 seconds

2. Michael McDowell, 176.682 mph, 50.939 seconds

3. Tanner Gray, 176.215 mph, 51.074 seconds

4. Carson Hocevar, 176.084 mph, 51.112 seconds

5. Grant Enfinger, 175.891 mph, 51.168 seconds

6. Tyler Ankrum, 175.860 mph, 51.177 seconds

7. Kaden Honeycutt, 175.682 mph, 51.229 seconds

8. Jake Garcia, 175.562 mph, 51.264 seconds

9. Giovanni Ruggiero, 175.490 mph, 51.285 seconds

10. Chandler Smith, 175.380 mph, 51.317 seconds

11. Christian Eckes, 174.910 mph, 51.455 seconds

12. Cleetus Mitchell, 174.897 mph, 51.459 seconds

13. Travis Pastrana, 174.798 mph, 51.488 seconds

14. Taylor Gray, 174.730 mph, 51.508 seconds

15. Tony Stewart, 174.693 mph, 51.519 seconds

16. Justin Haley, 174.608 mph, 51.544 seconds

17. Clay Greenfield, 174.561 mph, 51.558 seconds

18. Corey LaJoie, 174.557 mph, 51.559 seconds

19. John Hunter Nemechek, 174.466 mph, 51.586 seconds

20. Dawson Sutton, 174.395 mph, 51.607 seconds

21. Jason Kitzmiller, 174.381 mph, 51.611 seconds

22. Brenden Queen, 174.371 mph, 51.614 seconds

23. Cole Butcher, 174.273 mph, 51.643 seconds

24. Stewart Friesen, 174.203 mph, 51.664 seconds

25. Nick Leitz, 174.169 mph, 51.674 seconds

26. Kris Wright, 174.034 mph, 51.714 seconds

27. Ben Rhodes, 174.017 mph, 51.719 seconds

28. Andres Perez De Lara, 173.910 mph, 51.751 seconds

29. Josh Reaume, 173.906 mph, 51.752 seconds

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 173.792 mph, 51.786 seconds

31. Daniel Dye, 173.782 mph, 51.789 seconds

32. Daniel Hemric, 173.541 mph, 51.861 seconds

33. Frankie Muniz, 173.534 mph, 51.863 seconds

34. Spencer Boyd, 173.494 mph, 51.875 seconds

35. Layne Riggs, 173.094 mph, 51.955 seconds

36. Jason White, 173.004 mph, 52.022 seconds

*37. Mini Tyrrell, 173.712 mph, 51.810 seconds (Provisional Used)

The 2026 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, February 13, and air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.