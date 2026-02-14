Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – NOAPS United Rentals 300 Post-Race Quotes

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
United Rentals 300 — Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, February 14, 2026

Nick Sanchez finished eighth in Stage 1, despite being collected in a multi-car accident coming to the finish line. The damage, however, was enough to force him out of the race in 36th place.

NICK SANCHEZ, No. 25 Better Compute Works Inc. Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE IN FRONT OF YOU? “Not a whole lot. Obviously, there was a wreck on the bottom and I was committed middle-top and it came up to me and I got caught up in it. It’s really unfortunate for the whole AM Racing team. MCL, Better Compute Works and Ford. We had a really good car in the beginning and was able to drive up from the back. We were just racing hard and got collected, which sucks. That’s the second year in a row.”

DID YOU SEE THE REPLAY? “I don’t really know what was going on, honestly. I wasn’t really expecting them to wreck there. I mean, it’s not really a place you’d wreck, but someone wasn’t clear and it’s just super unfortunate. It’s still so early in the race and I know everyone is racing hard, but you also have a race to finish. It sucks that my team got caught up in it and I got caught up in it. We had a fast race car and nothing to show for it.”

HOW DID THE WIND AFFECT THE HANDLING? “Honestly, my car was super planted to the racetrack. I didn’t really pull out of line. I didn’t think my car was good enough to lead a line, so you probably saw me stay at the top quite a bit and stay tucked up, but my car was handling fine. I had one little moment, but other than that, the wind wasn’t really affecting me.”

YOUR FIRST RACE WITH FORD AND AM Racing AND FROM WHERE YOU STARTED YOU GOT TO THE FRONT, SO YOU HAD A FAST FORD MUSTANG. “Yeah. The Mustang Dark Horse was really fast and I think it’s just a testament to the team and Roush Yates Engines and everyone involved. It’s unfortunate to go out this early, but if you’re gonna go out, go out showing speed. Me and my team, and obviously Ford Racing, showed speed so I think we have a lot to look forward to in future races.”

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
AM Racing Adds New Partners to Kick Off 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season
Next article
TEAM TOYOTA COLLECTED IN INCIDENT-FILLED O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SEASON OPENER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Legacy Motor Club Announcement - Jimmie Johnson
17:18
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Smith wins in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona
01:35

Latest articles

Austin Hill achieves fourth O’Reilly victory in season opener at Daytona

Andrew Kim -
The 31-year-old Hill from Winston, Georgia, led a race-high 78 of 120 laps and persevered through a two-lap shootout to win the O'Reilly opener at Daytona for a fourth time in five years.
Read more

TEAM TOYOTA COLLECTED IN INCIDENT-FILLED O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SEASON OPENER

Official Release -
All six Toyota GR Supras from Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing failed to finish an incident-filled NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening.
Read more

Gio Ruggiero Earns First ARCA Win At Daytona

Briar Starr -
In just his 13th career ARCA Menards National Series start, Truck Series regular Gio Ruggiero earned his first career win in the series at Daytona International Speedway on a late race restart.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Ford Mustang Dark Horses Posts Five Fastest Speeds...

Official Release -
The top five speeds in today’s final Daytona 500 practice session were all Ford Mustang Dark Horses, led by the RFK Racing trio of Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category