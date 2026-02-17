NHRA RELEASES FREE 2026 STREAMING SCHEDULE FOR NHRA.TV AND NHRA YOUTUBE PAGE

Complimentary coverage includes action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series across all seven divisions, special events and more

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 17, 2026) – NHRA announced today a continued and comprehensive free coverage plan on NHRA.tv and its NHRA YouTube page starting this weekend for the 2026 season in the popular Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

For the second consecutive year, NHRA will stream more than 30 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2026 campaign, including extensive action from across all seven divisions, special events and more. The full schedule of complimentary races is available now at NHRA.tv, starting with this weekend’s Division 7 double-divisional race at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

All 20 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events during NHRA’s 75th season in 2026 can also be viewed on NHRA.tv, with the price at $164.99 for the entire season or $24.99 per national event.

The test session at Gainesville Raceway on March 3-4 will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv, which leads into the legendary season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at the historic facility.

This weekend’s race in Phoenix gives fans their first glimpse of NHRA racing in 2026, kicking off an action-packed year across the country. The season-long free coverage takes place from February through November, concluding with the Division 7 divisional on Nov. 5-8 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans will have the chance to watch thrilling action from all seven NHRA divisions in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season, including 12 double divisional events. To watch the select divisional races for free, fans simply need to sign up for a complimentary account on NHRA.tv.

Streaming coverage of the divisional races is sponsored by Strange Engineering, Summit Racing Equipment, Laris Motorsports Insurance, Right Trailers, Competition Products, Total Seal and Speedmaster, and will provide fans a free look into the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features several of the world’s top racers.

Beginning this weekend in Phoenix, race fans can watch several divisional races every month on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page. That includes four events in March, five races in June, six races in July, and four races in both August and September. Complimentary coverage will also include major events like the JEGS SPORTSnationals in May at Beech Bend Raceway, the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals in March at No Problem Raceway, the Hot Rod Reunion in June and the popular double divisional races all year.

Along with the complimentary coverage, fans who purchase the full NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season on NHRA.tv get incredible access to watch more than 50 live events this year, along with access to hours of original, special content, previous years of racing, historical moments and more.

For more information about the NHRA, including the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

