ELITE MOTORSPORTS PARTNERS WITH HBOT4HEROES

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Feb. 18, 2026) – Elite Motorsports is proud to announce a partnership with HBOT4Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to veterans and first responders suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI), post‑traumatic stress (PTSD), and other invisible wounds of service.

“HBOT4Heroes is doing life‑changing work, and we’re honored to help amplify their mission,” said Richard Freeman, Owner and President of Elite Motorsports. “The NHRA community includes countless veterans and first responders. Supporting an organization that is actively saving lives is something we’re proud to stand behind.”

HBOT4Heroes provides access to HBOT, an evidence‑supported therapy that delivers oxygen in a pressurized environment to help stimulate cellular repair, improve blood flow and reduce symptoms associated with TBI and PTSD. HBOT4Heroes’ mission is rooted in a critical and urgent reality: an estimated 44 veterans die by suicide each day — a number far higher than the traditional cited 17-22 per day — and a driving force behind the organization’s work to expand access to care.

“Every day, we meet veterans and first responders who have been told their symptoms are permanent or that they’ve run out of options,” said Travis Burt, ambassador for HBOT4Heroes.

“Our mission at HBOT4Heroes is to make sure no hero is left behind. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is restoring lives, restoring families, and giving people hope again. Partnering with Elite Motorsports helps us reach more of the men and women who desperately need this care.”

Through this partnership, Elite Motorsports will welcome HBOT4Heroes’ guests, including veterans, first responders, and supporters, into the team’s hospitality areas at select NHRA national events during the 2026 season. These race‑day experiences offer a meaningful opportunity for recognition, connection, and community support. HBOT4Heroes’ first NHRA experience will be at the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, March 6-8 in Florida.

About HBOT4Heroes:

HBOT4Heroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders recover from traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other service-related conditions through access to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). By improving oxygen delivery to injured brain tissue, HBOT supports neuroplasticity, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing at the cellular level. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, HBOT4Heroes works to remove financial barriers to care, expand awareness of innovative treatment options, and restore hope to those who have sacrificed for our nation.

Learn more at www.hbot4heroes.org.